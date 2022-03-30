HIGHGATE — Community members gathered on Tuesday evening to talk with experts about what they want to see in Highgate’s future.
The forum was a collaboration between the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD), the Town of Highgate and other Vermont organizations, and aimed to gather input on avenues for Highgate and its growth trajectory. That growth doesn’t just mean population — growth means improvement, and on Tuesday, Highgate’s community members were all in.
Community initiative
Tuesday’s meeting was step one in a three-month process called “Highgate Reaching New Heights.” The goal of the process is to give community members a neutral and facilitated structure to examine issues, decide priorities and develop action plans for the town’s future, according to an initiative brochure.
They were farmers, teachers, soldiers and shop keepers, young and old and all members of the Highgate community in some form. Everyone from Missisquoi Valley School District Superintendent Julie Regimbal to town Select Board Chair Sharon Bousquet was present to welcome community members and offer their thoughts and ears, and to discuss from their perspectives what they saw as potential benefits for their community moving forward.
The Phoenix House of Berkshire provided a delectable spread for a free community dinner, and the Missisquoi Valley Union Jazz Band serenaded the evening. Those comforts were pleasant additions to what VCRD Executive Director Brian Lowe said was a community boldness and a courage to change for the better.
Healthy and safe community
The evening was split between four forums: two were held at Highgate Elementary School and two were at the Highgate Sports Arena. The first forum held at the school centered on what it means to have a healthy and safe community in Highgate.
Many members mentioned personal concerns over vandalism, community disturbance and the availability of medical care. Highgate, like many surrounding towns, is a rapidly-aging community, and the need for more families and community involvement was on the forefront of the attendees’ minds.
“I find it hard to connect (here),” said resident Therese Tucker. “I was living in St. Albans before, and I felt a lot more connected.”
Many people who attended the conference lived in town, but still more were members of surrounding communities. Topics such as substance abuse, mental and health support and community support were frequently mentioned at various workshops.
Highgate residents unanimously agreed: wellness and healing is a priority, especially now. Highgate Volunteer Firefighter Liza Comisky urged that more supports are needed, as well as more opportunities for volunteerism.
Other community members expressed concern over substance use in the community.
“We’re finding needles down around our walking paths,” said Bousquet. “Our children walk there.”
Comisky said she would have to help educate members of Girls on the Run afterschool program to recognize what a needle was and not to touch it.
“It’s sad that we have to tell (them that),” Comisky said.
Other forums touched on youth, education and career training; local recreation, tourism and quality of life; and economic development and agriculture viability and infrastructure. The next step in the process is a community-wide discussion to be held on April 26. Learn more here: https://sites.google.com/vtrural.org/highgate
