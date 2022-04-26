O’Rourke Media Group, a fast-growing, local media company is recruiting for sales professionals to join its team. These are essentially Account Executive positions responsible for developing new business along with account management.
“We are looking for sales professionals that have a proven track record building relationships in a B2B sales environment,” says CEO/Owner Jim O’Rourke. “We’re seeking motivated individuals with media sales experience, but we’re also open to considering those looking for a career change.”
Some attributes of successful sellers in O’Rourke Media Group: entrepreneurial, competitive, eager to learn, easy to work with, money motivated, passionate about their job, digitally focused, excellent communication skills, organized and more.
O’Rourke Media Group currently operates in six states with a full-service digital agency and 24 publications and hyperlocal websites. Their team of account executives specialize in providing customized digital marketing strategies and solutions for any size business and budget. OMG is a hyper-local community news publisher with an audience of print subscribers, digital subscribers, website pageviews, social media followers and email newsletters.
The company has established itself as a top-performing, full-service digital agency in the communities it serves and with many customers outside of their core market areas. Their digital revenue is increasing at a rapid pace, they provide a robust offering of advertising solutions, and they post excellent customer retention as a result of their in-house fulfillment team and analytics firepower.
“I’m really excited about our current sales and support teams and the talent that we’ve been able to recruit into our company,” says O’Rourke. “We are posting industry-leading top and bottom-line results and have been for several years now, largely as a result of having excellent sales leadership, sellers and resources that support each of our markets.”
The company has bold plans to continue its growth both organically and through additional acquisitions. On April 1, they acquired a niche advertising business in Delaware that has a strong, reputable brand and excellent group of employees.
“We’re going to keep expanding with a goal to reach 100 markets as quickly but as intelligently as we can,” says O’Rourke. “Our playbook is working – we get digital, we have strong, reputable brands, we love that hyper-local content is still in the center of what we’re doing, and most importantly, we’re focused on building a top-performing, results-driven sales company. I call that a winning strategy.”
For those interested in pursuing sales opportunities with O’Rourke Media Group, send an email with your resume directly to CEO Jim O’Rourke at jorourke@orourkemediagroup.com.
The company has opportunities in the following markets:
Vermont (Chittenden and Franklin County)
Phoenix Area (Queen Creek, Gilbert, Tempe, Mesa, Chandler)
Madison (WI)
Fond du Lac County (WI)
Delaware (Delmarva Peninsula)
Account Executive Job Details
Prospect for new business by leveraging all touchpoints – email, phone, Google Meet, social media and, most importantly, in-person.
Consistent, quality appointment setting that sets up for high close ratios.
Develop and present creative, omnichannel advertising and marketing strategies.
Close on a steady flow of new business.
Develop incremental revenue by working closely with existing accounts.
Proactively manage accounts to provide great service and maximize campaign retention.
Embrace internal CRM expectations, including maintaining accurate customer data and setting clear customer payment expectations upfront in the sale process.
O’Rourke Media Group provides industry-leading training and support that will help ignite, and or, catapult your career, including fast career growth opportunities.
Compensation/Company Benefits
O’Rourke Media Group offers a commission/draw compensation plan with uncapped earnings potential. A lot of companies promote this but we really stand behind it. You’ll be eligible to enroll in their medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits, plus a 401(k) plan with company match. Additional perks include a car allowance, laptop and any other reasonable resources needed for success, such as membership fees to local networking groups. If you’re willing to relocate to work for the Company, they consider reasonable relocation assistance.
