EAST FAIRFIELD — In the Meeting House on the Green, an organ built in 1887 lies in over two hundred pieces, while a German-born master organ player and restorer works to get it together again.
This musical Humpty-Dumpty story started when the organ was moved to the East Fairfield Meeting House in 1913 from the Swanton Congregational church. At the time, the house was part of the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield, which led to the organ’s disrepair as the church wasn’t the main focus of the congregation.
The church was acquired by East Fairfield residents for $1 in 2012, with the goal to renovate and reutilize the space.
“Ten years ago, when we began the journey of preserving The Meeting House on the Green, we dreamed of restoring the organ, but important structural projects have taken precedence,” said Nance Shaw, a member of the group that purchased and cares for the Meeting House, said.
Before the organ could be looked at, Shaw said the group had to first fix the heating system, restore windows, build an outdoor stage, fix the bell tower, put in an accessibility ramp and paint the outside of the building. Now, with some hard work and a bit of luck, the organ is finally getting its day in the sun.
“Old things in little towns need to be preserved, because once they’re gone, they’re gone,” Shaw said.
The master organ player and repairman is Stephan Conrady, born in Bonn, Germany.
Conrady lived in Germany for most of his life, close to the Archdiocese of Trier which heavily influenced his love of pipe organs. He was taught by Czech organist and composer Vitezslav Vorbonik, and Conrady would go on to play the organ for a number of churches near Trier and western Germany.
After working around Germany and Luxembourg, Conrady helped build the organ in the northernmost Christian church in the world in 1986, located in Hammerfest, Norway. Decades later, Conrady would meet his now-wife Claudia Blatzheim, and move to Alburgh in 2016.
Currently, Conrady is the organist for the First Congregational Church in St. Albans.
In the Meeting House, Conrady has a massive job ahead of him.
The organ is made up of 260 pipes of various sizes and materials. In the back, for deeper notes, pipes made of softwoods like cedar and pine are stacked in massive blocks, some of them over 6 feet tall. The pipes in the front, for higher notes, are made of tin and zinc and individually hand-painted with beautiful rolling green and gold designs.
Conrady is dedicated to repairing the organ with only materials that would honor the instrument, refusing to cut corners by using plastic parts or substituting lesser-quality materials. For example, on a number of air sacks and pipe tuning pieces, sheep’s leather is required, as cow leather would be too thick and could affect how the instrument sounds.
It’s more expensive, but Conrady said it’s worth it and he would never replace it with synthetic leather.
Conrady said based on how the organ currently looks, it’s possible it was never actually tuned or properly built.
The maker of the organ is a Franklin native as well. E.H. Smith of Montgomery. Smith moved to the area from S. Armand, Quebec and built organs between 1883 and 1889, providing at least seven organs to local churches, Shaw said. Unfortunately, Smith met his untimely demise after a large metal pipe fell on him in his brother’s Montgomery factory in 1889.
Many of the keys and pedals are currently broken, with snapped wooden cables that change notes and move the airflow. In the back of the organ lies an apparatus similar to a bellows, that would make playing the organ a two-person job.
But Conrady said when he gets the organ operational again, that job will be relegated to a modern air pump, simplifying the process and making it easier for the player to control airflow.
With about 20 hours of work in the books already, Conrady said he has about 300 to go, with the current schedule aimed to have the organ operational by Easter 2023, or early April.
“We would like to have this organ function so we can do recitals here,” Shaw said. “Right now, our music series consists mostly of local acoustic, blue-grass, folk and blues and nothing too classical. We’re hoping this is going to open up a whole new direction for music here at the Meeting House.”
The Meeting House has a GoFundMe page to support the purchase of materials and to pay for Conrady’s services at www.gofund.me/d7e24692, and more information about the meeting house can be found at www.meetinghouseonthegreen.org.
