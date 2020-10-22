FAIRFAX – Residents in Fairfax won’t have to travel far this winter to spend some time on the ice.
Fairfax’s parks and recreation department has raised more than enough money to bring an outdoor ice rink to Fairfax, with an ongoing raffle handily cresting the department’s $6,000 fundraising goal earlier this week.
According to Fairfax’s recreation director Brian LaClair, the town now plans on installing a larger-than-expected seasonal rink this year near its recreation fields, with a final size to be determined by however much is ultimately raised by the end of an ongoing raffle.
Purchasing a rink for Fairfax was, according to LaClair, a goal almost a year in the making.
He said he realized last year there was, during the winter, little by way of group recreation available for residents in Fairfax. Snowshoeing and skiing were always an option, but neither really bring large groups together, he said.
“Obviously living in Vermont, there are a lot of opportunities for outdoor recreation during the winter,” LaClair said, “but when we talk about getting groups of people together or having something more than going outside for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, there wasn’t much in Fairfax.”
A skating rink, he said, seemed like an answer, providing a space for locals to meet and spend time outdoors, something that will likely be even more important this coming winter as an ongoing pandemic makes indoor activities a challenge.
The prospect of an outdoor rink could also be a boon for local recreation programming, LaClair said, suggesting it could lead to skating classes at the nearby Bellows Free Academy or help foster a local broomball team or recreational hockey league.
“There are lots of things [we could do],” LaClair said. “I think there’s going to be opportunities all around for people of all ages.”
People in the Fairfax community appeared to share LaClair’s enthusiasm.
An improvised poll through Facebook brought what LaClair said was an “overwhelming” response from residents interested in a skating rink and, within only a little more than a week of fundraising, the recreation department had already raised enough money for its rink.
Do you ever head over to Westford to skate on the ice rink? If we had one in our town, would you use it more often? ⛸️🏒Posted by Fairfax Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Alongside the town’s fundraising came an anonymous donation of their own NiceRink system – the modular skating rink system sought by Fairfax’s recreation department – immediately guaranteeing the town would have a larger skating rink than originally planned.
In the meantime, fundraising remains ongoing – a raffle offering between $200 and $500 in cash prizes is open until Nov. 10 and the recreation department is still accepting donations toward the rink.
More information is available online at fairfaxrecreation.com/ice-rink-raffle.
LaClair, meanwhile, seems optimistic about what a new ice rink would mean for Fairfax.
“I’m personally very excited about it,” LaClair said. “I think it’s going to be a really great thing for the residents of Fairfax and the folks who stop by and visit.”
Current plans would see an ice skating rink installed in Fairfax’s community park, near the park’s recreation path and pavilion.
