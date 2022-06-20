ST. ALBANS — For its work handing out presents to hundreds of families during the holidays, Operation Happiness was awarded the 2021 Timothy Bovat Civic Involvement Award this past Thursday at a ceremony organized by Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
This is the first time since 2019 that the chamber has been able to give the award due to interruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just an honor for the chamber to get out in front of everyone and recognize people,” Chamber manager Lisamarie Charlesworth said.
Operation Happiness St. Albans coordinators Marilyn Billings and Sally Sargent were on hand to accept the award Thursday night. Billings said she’s used to being in the background more, but she thanked the chamber for taking the time to honor her and the team’s effort to make Operation Happiness a reality each year.
Operation Happiness began in 1990 as a program of the United Way of Northwest Vermont. Due to its steady growth over the years, the program now provides holiday meals, winter apparel and gifts for the children of roughly 1,000 Franklin County families.
Coordination of the program includes working with hundreds of volunteers from schools, libraries, businesses, the Vermont National Guard, the United States Marines and Hannaford supermarkets.
The Timothy Bovat award has been given out since 2000 as a way to honor local community members whose work “goes above and beyond the norm.”
Team coordinators recognized on Thursday include:
Kathy Lavoie
Stacy Cauller
Rhonda Fletcher
Sara Villeneuve
Elizabeth Griffin
Sharon Lawyer
Brandy Johnson
Chris Nichols
Melanie Gross
Maurice Gauthier
Irene Clark
Val Hunter
Manon Farnham
Marilyn Billings
Sally Sargent
Gwen Boudreau
Susan Rixon
Karin Berno
