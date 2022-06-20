Operation Happiness wins Bovat Award

Marilyn Billings and the team at Operation Happiness accept the Timothy Bovat Civic Involvement Award during a chamber event held at Spectrum Youth and Family Services June 16.

ST. ALBANS — For its work handing out presents to hundreds of families during the holidays, Operation Happiness was awarded the 2021 Timothy Bovat Civic Involvement Award this past Thursday at a ceremony organized by Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

This is the first time since 2019 that the chamber has been able to give the award due to interruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just an honor for the chamber to get out in front of everyone and recognize people,” Chamber manager Lisamarie Charlesworth said.

Operation Happiness St. Albans coordinators Marilyn Billings and Sally Sargent were on hand to accept the award Thursday night. Billings said she’s used to being in the background more, but she thanked the chamber for taking the time to honor her and the team’s effort to make Operation Happiness a reality each year.

Operation Happiness began in 1990 as a program of the United Way of Northwest Vermont. Due to its steady growth over the years, the program now provides holiday meals, winter apparel and gifts for the children of roughly 1,000 Franklin County families.

Lisamarie Charlesworth

Chamber manager Lisamarie Charlesworth describes the work of Operation Happiness in a short ceremony before presenting the award.

Coordination of the program includes working with hundreds of volunteers from schools, libraries, businesses, the Vermont National Guard, the United States Marines and Hannaford supermarkets.

The Timothy Bovat award has been given out since 2000 as a way to honor local community members whose work “goes above and beyond the norm.”

Team coordinators recognized on Thursday include:

Kathy Lavoie

Stacy Cauller

Rhonda Fletcher

Sara Villeneuve

Elizabeth Griffin

Sharon Lawyer

Brandy Johnson

Chris Nichols

Melanie Gross

Maurice Gauthier

Irene Clark

Val Hunter

Manon Farnham

Marilyn Billings

Sally Sargent

Gwen Boudreau

Susan Rixon

Karin Berno

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation