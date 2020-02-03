ST. ALBANS —For two hours on Sunday the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), joined with other agencies to operate an impaired driving checkpoint and conduct a saturation patrol aimed at locating impaired drivers.
Assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, The Grand Isle Sheriff’s Office, and the Northern DUI Task Force, the SAPD conducted the DUI checkpoint from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Officers spoke with 523 drivers, issued four tickets and made one arrest for driving while license suspended.
Following the checkpoint, officers from the St. Albans Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Northern DUI Task Force, and Colchester Police Department conducted a saturation patrol throughout Franklin County targeting both impaired and aggressive drivers. Forty-two people were stopped during the patrol, 24 tickets were issued and two people were arrested, one for driving while license suspended.
The second arrest was of Deven M. Barrette, 29, who was wanted on a warrant.