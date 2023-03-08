FRANKLIN COUNTY — This April, Olivia Lamphere will represent Franklin County in the Miss Vermont competition.
A college graduate and current resident of St. Albans, she’s eager to show off her passion and skills at the pageant on Sunday, April 16 in Stowe.
“I get to meet other young women who have the same ambitions and are pursuing their education, but I also get to give back to the state,” Lamphere told the Messenger. “And, if I can get some scholarship money, then that's great.”
Lamphere is not new to the pageant scene. In 2019, when she was a senior at Milton High School, she represented Vermont in the national Distinguished Young Woman competition.
Lamphere never thought a pageant competition would be the right fit for her, but she said meeting 49 other young women — one from every state — who were doing inspiring work in their communities was a valuable lesson.
“We put Miss America on this pedestal, but she’s just another person who happens to have this platform to help do good, right within her community,” Lamphere said.
The University of Alabama offered every state representative a full four-year scholarship, and Lamphere took advantage of the opportunity.
“I never thought I would go that far away from home, but once I visited, I knew I could fit in there,” she said.
Lamphere majored in psychology and double minored in human development and addiction and recovery. Several years ago, her mother was diagnosed with Bipolar II, and Lamphere said she was inspired by the doctors who helped her.
“I was naturally drawn to this profession,” she said, sharing that she’s especially interested in the populations that people tend to view in a negative light, whether that be those who are incarcerated or who struggle with addiction.
“No matter who you are, you need and deserve help,” she said.
Lamphere graduated from Alabama this past December, and now has her sights set on graduate school in North Carolina. She’s hoping to win more scholarship funds by competing in Miss Vermont, and if she wins, Miss America.
Lamphere’s community service initiative for the pageant is what she’s calling “Feeling your feelings.”
“I want to help young people not only identify their feelings but equip them with healthy coping skills,” she said.
During the competition at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe, she’ll be judged in four categories: fitness, evening gown, talent and interview.
For her talent, she’ll be performing a modern dance to “Beautiful Voice” by Alicia Keys, a song that she said encourages people of all ages to speak up.
Her pageant experience has taught Lamphere to use her own voice. When she was in high school, she said she was more focused on her day-to-day routine and extracurricular activities than the kind of impact she wanted to make on the world.
She thought he needed to be older, wiser or grow up in a different place in order to make a difference.
“But those women opened my eyes to, ‘You can do this now,’” she said.
