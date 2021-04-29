Seventy-degree Fahrenheit weather and low sugar content in tree sap have caused one of the shortest seasons for Vermont sugar producers in over a decade.
Allison Hope, executive director of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association, says that most sugar makers produced anywhere from 40% to 70% of an average crop of maple syrup this season.
“It was a little bit of a lot of different things and none of them worked great. So like anything in farming, you’re sort of at the whim of mother nature and some of those things just sort of came together," she said.
Hope says that the winter hung around for a while and then the warm weather, combined with a lack of rain early, made the season particularly dry and short.
“When people say they had a lot of sap coming in, that’s great, but if the sugar content is so low that you need twice as much sap — or a third more sap — to make a gallon of syrup then you’re doing all that work and you’re making less end product than the results of it,” she says.
Hope says that this was a pretty consistent occurrence not just in Vermont but in other maple producing states as well.
"We’re coming off a pretty good season prior to this. That makes it a little bit easier to bear, but farmers everywhere, with any crop, you still have to pay all the bills that you have whether your crop did well or poorly," she said.
Jeff Kane, along with his wife Shannon, own Sugar Mountain Maples in Sheldon. They say they ran about 65% of a normal crop during the season.
“We started March 10 and we were done April 7. I think we boiled 17 times,” says Kane. “We normally pipeline sap test around 2% or close to it. This year a lot of times it was 1.5% of sugar content instead of 2.”
Hope says the price for bulk was up about 30%. However, a fairly low year last year means that this won’t make up for a bad crop year this year.
“If you make less maple syrup, no matter where you’re selling it you’re still making less money. However, each bulk producer depending on their size will usually pay different prices for the grades of syrup and a premium for organic," she says.
“With the pandemic a lot of people thought … oh with all the restaurants closed there would be a ton of syrup but actually the inventory is gone. Of course the season started late...it was March, but most of the big packers said their inventory was pretty well gone,” says Kane.
Hope says that many sugar makers who knew enough to diversify their accounts didn’t sell all of their product.
“Unless you sold it in bulk, but if you sold it in retail and on your own you didn’t have all of your syrup in one business and folks have mostly adapted," she says.
“We’re not coming off of a bad year so it could be worse. It’s not great for a lot of people but it’s certainly, you know … last year was above average so that’s a blessing," says Hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.