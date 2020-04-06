MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott’s press conference on Monday offered a peek into the chaotic system of securing needed medical supplies during a worldwide pandemic in the absence of an organized and coordinated federal response.
Vermont has done better than many other states and current has enough ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gowns to meet immediate needs with more on order.
The extent to which Vermont has been able to control the outbreak has also been a factor. “We’re not burning through PPE to the extent we would if people weren’t taking these measures,” Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said.
Asked how the state managed to secure the needed supplies, Scott said, “It took the gallant efforts of many people working all different angles and the generosity of many.”
He and other members of the administration described a process that has involved all hands on deck from hospital administrators to the governor himself working any and all connections they had to secure needed equipment.
Hospitals and their existing supply chains were key, especially the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to Schirling. Face shields, meanwhile, have been coming in more slowly than other supplies and there are Vermont companies preparing to make shields here.
Scott said other Vermont companies were also nearly ready to make ventilators on a not-for-profit basis.
“I want to underscore the amount of creativity that has gone into this,” Scott said, describing a phone call he at 10 p.m. on a Friday with a Connecticut resident with a second home in Vermont and a connection to N95 masks, which protect the wearer from inhaling airborne particles and are needed by medical professionals working with COVID-19 patients.
Vermont continues to source PPE, sometimes working in concert with other New England states.
“We’re buying as much PPE as we can source effectively on a daily basis,” Schirling said.
One barrier has been that masks don’t always meet federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards, which led to the cancellation of an order Vermont was working on with other states that would have brought 1 million masks into the state, explained Schirling.
There are also people selling fraudulent equipment. The governor said the state thought it had a deal with New Hampshire and Massachusetts to buy some masks, but it didn’t prove to be legitimate.
He added that by working with experts in Vermont’s hospitals the state has been able to secure items with FDA approval, avoiding problems like the joint order with New Hampshire and Massachusetts. In addition, the state was able to extricate an order of N95 masks from an FDA hold with the aid of experts at UVM, Shirling said.
An order was recently placed for four units which can be used to sterilize masks, allowing for their reuse, at a cost of $802,000.
Scott said Vermont is also planning to use a facility for mask cleaning which Massachusetts is setting up.“We’re using all avenues at our disposal,” he said.
“We’re working together as a region with other states,” Scott said, saying he is in constant contact with other governors.
Another multi-state purchase of masks spearheaded by Connecticut and including Vermont should be executed today, Schirling said.
Should Vermont succeed in securing enough supplies while continuing to keep the numbers of people needing hospitalization, intensive are beds and ventilators low, Vermont will begin to share what it has with other states, Scott said. Infections are expected to peak in Vermont later this month or in early May.
Vermont currently has 146 ventilators, with 93 set-up for use. As of Monday morning, there were three people in the state on ventilators.
Scott compared the situation with Tropical Storm Irene and the lessons learned in that crisis. “I think we’re going to see a lot of changes in the aftermath of this,” Scott said.