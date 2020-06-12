MONTPELIER – Officials stressed Friday that, while an outbreak of COVID-19 in Winooski skewed Vermont’s modeling for the disease’s spread, COVID-19 remained largely within the state’s guidelines for safely reopening.
According to health officials, there were 84 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Vermont this past week, almost half of which were attributed to an ongoing outbreak in Winooski.
While the spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 meant Vermont was no longer among the states with the lowest growth rates of COVID-19 in the country, financial regulation commissioner Michael Pieciak said the disease’s spread in Vermont was still well below levels that would trigger any red flags.
“Even though our data does get skewed by these factors, it’s important, I think, to look more globally and more holistically at some of these more stable factors,” Pieciak, who’s headed Vermont’s modeling for COVID-19 through the pandemic, said.
According to Pieciak, there was no one as of Friday in a hospital’s intensive care unit due to complications of COVID-19 and there remained no observable “sustained level of viral growth” for COVID-19 within the Green Mountain State.
Meanwhile, officials reported Friday that the Winooski outbreak had grown to include 81 known cases as additional testing is expected to continue in the Onion City and in neighboring Burlington.
According to Vermont’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, approximately 80 percent of those cases had been found among residents in Winooski and another 15 percent were confirmed among residents in Burlington.
The rest were scattered among a handful of other Chittenden County towns, according to Levine.
Everyone involved with the Winooski who had been contacted by the health department either due to a positive test or resulting contact tracing had, according to Levine, “been incredibly cooperative with regards to helping prevent further spread.”
About 40 percent of the confirmed cases associated with the Winooski outbreak were children, according to Levine, and the state reported Friday that someone who contracted COVID-19 during the outbreak had been hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19.
COVID-19 is a highly contagious respiratory disease that, while manifesting as only a mild illness for most, can result in serious and even life-threatening sickness in some cases.
Since COVID-19 was first observed in Vermont in March, Vermont’s health department has attributed 55 deaths in the state to complications of the respiratory disease.
As of Friday afternoon, there have been more than 1,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Vermont and 907 are believed to have recovered from the disease, according to the health department.
Among the states immediately surrounding Vermont, COVID-19’s spread appeared to be largely declining, with Pieciak reporting Friday there being a 35 percent reduction in the amount of cases in the region and a 16 percent reduction in the number of active COVID-19 cases within five hours of Vermont.
“Looking at this on a regional basis, there is good news,” Pieciak said. “Our region has seen significant improvement.”
Seven more New England counties have also seen their caseloads fall within the 400 cases per million residents criteria for allowing visitors to Vermont without triggering the state’s still-in-place 14-day quarantine rules for interstate travel, bringing the overall total to 62 counties.
Travelers from outside of those counties would still be allowed to visit Vermont, but would be beholden to either quarantining for 14 days at a friend or family’s residence or at a lodging site in Vermont, or quarantining for seven days and agreeing to a test for COVID-19.
According to health commissioner Levine, there have still been no cases of COVID-19 linked to any of the ongoing protests related to the Black Lives Matter movement.