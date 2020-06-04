ST. ALBANS — Carmen Guttilla, charged with first degree murder in the death of Troy Ford, is heading for an October trial unless counsel in the case agree to a plea deal.
Guttilla, of Highgate, is accused of providing the handgun with which her daughter, Erika, allegedly shot Ford more than two years ago.
A plea deal for Carmen seemed to be in the offing earlier this year, but never came to fruition.
“It seems to me that the prospect for resolving this case is still good,” Guttilla’s attorney, David Sleigh, told Judge Scot Kline during a status conference on Thursday in Franklin County Superior Court.
Being scheduled for an October trial would provide a deadline for negotiations “if that’s where we’re heading,” he said.
Prosecutor John Lavoie said the case had been in a settlement posture before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered much of the court system.
Lavoie also said the state would like to try Carmen before Erika.
According to a court affidavit filed by Det. Sgt. Angela Baker, of the Vermont State Police, Guttilla told detectives she supplied Erika with her personal handgun and told Erika Ford “had to go.” Guttilla told detectives Ford had essentially enslaved her family with opiates, and furthermore that he’d physically and emotionally, including sexually, abused Erika.
Baker’s affidavit also says Guttilla told detectives if Erika hadn’t murdered Ford, Guttilla would have done so herself.
Guttilla has been incarcerated since her May 2018 arrest. She was the first suspect in Ford’s murder arrested, followed by Erika and Erika’s boyfriend, Corey Cassani, days later, after police caught up with them hiding out at the North Star Motel in Shelburne. Prosecutors did not charge Cassani with the murder, but did charge him with helping the Guttillas transport Ford’s remains to a wooded section just up the road, where dog-walkers found the remains in early May.
Cassani ultimately pleaded guilty to acting as an accessory after the fact. Judge Greg Rainville sentenced him to the maximum case attorneys’ plea agreement allowed, three to seven years in prison.
Erika remains incarcerated without bail as well.
Lavoie said Thursday that her attorney, Bob Katims, has filed a motion to suppress Erika’s statement. He expects Katims will take some depositions prior to a hearing on the motion. Sleigh indicated he will join those depositions to save time.