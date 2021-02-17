While it might not be waterfront property, Lake Champlain is just steps away and on the other side of Samson Road from this year-round home which recently hit the market.
The two-bedroom camp at 1245 Samson Road is perfect for a vacation house or a smaller family looking to keep things simple. Listed by Sue Scheer of Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman, the cost of just $137,000 comes as the home is on land that’s part of a 25-year lease and was just re-signed in 2019.
Walk over to the water’s edge for breathtaking views of the sun going down over the lake and Butler Island, or enjoy them from a comfy chair on the camp’s sizable side deck. Out back, there’s a nice buffer from other properties and a wooded area filled with native wildlife.
Warm, natural light fills the open-space interior with tall windows towards the front allowing for continued views of the water, and there’s a current utility room that could be converted into a third bedroom or office if desired.
The house is set back from the road -- providing plenty of space for fun and games -- and there is an additional outbuilding on the premises.
1245 Samson Road Details
- Bedrooms: 2 with a possibility for a 3rd
- Three-quarter bathrooms: 1
- Finished space: 981 square feet
- Road frontage: 144 feet
- Year built: 1981
- Kitchen & appliances: Gas range, refrigerator, washer and dryer
- Roof: Metal
- Driveway: Gravel
- Heat fuel: Kerosene
- Sewer: Septic
- MLS Number: 4847156
