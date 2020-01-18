HIGHGATE — The reception one gets walking into O. C. McCuin & Sons, on Vermont Route 78, is as warm as the stoves lined up near the entrance.
That has to be one reason the farm and home supplier continues to thrive in this small community after an incredible 100 years.
“Customer service is a big part of it,” Corey McCuin agreed.
Corey and his brother, Owen III, are the current generation of McCuins in charge. Owen wasn’t in the store at the time the Messenger visited. Corey was helping a customer find an insulation product.
“People buy something, they want service with it,” Corey said. “They want to make sure they get taken care of. That helps them.”
Corey surmised larger retailers, or retailers in more populated areas, might be able to get away without such attention to customers. But he said that isn’t going to work in a smaller community like Highgate.
“We just try to do as best you can and make it happen,” Corey said. “Hopefully, you do what you need to do to be here. That’s what it’s all about.”
“What you need to do” has changed a lot since Corey was a kid. Back then, when his grandfather owned the store, O. C. McCuin’s sold mostly grain for farmers. They ground their own grain, bagged their own grain, even delivered it to the farmer.
Corey said he and Owen came into the store when those times were changing. But Corey said he still remembers his elders pushing grain into the store’s grinders and then bagging it.
“I used to like to be out there because it smelled so sweet and it smelled nice,” he said.
After that, the store transitioned into farm and home hardware, and nowadays its products include general hardware as well.
“We just expanded because the economy was asking for it,” Corey said. “The people were asking for it.
“We’ve sort of done what the economy needed and what we needed here. That’s what kept our store growing.”
It sounds like keeping a sharp eye on economic trends is a key to the store’s endurance.
“I remember years where you just sold what people needed,” Corey said. “It was not much more than that. It was kind of interesting, because ... that’s what people would buy, just what they needed. They couldn’t afford much else, right?
“The economy controls everything. If the farmers do well, we do better. If the homeowners do well and the farmers do well, we do much better.”
But regardless of economic spikes, customers always need the necessities.
“We try to provide a lot of the necessities, because if you have the necessities people need, usually they need to buy it, so they come in to buy it. And you try to keep that as reasonable as possible for people to buy, try to make it as handy and as possible for people.
“And that’s what we’ve done over the years to be able to stay here.”
Corey said he’s not sure what it might take to keep O. C. McCuin around for another 25 years. But he seems to think it might be more of the same, just adapted to changing times.
“That’s going to probably be a challenge,” he said. “... It also depends on which area grows, what comes in, what might not come in, what might happen. We’ve revolved around what people have needed, and what’s made things happen. More or less what people need. That’s what our business is drawn on.”
It helps that Corey and the McCuins’ employees seem to enjoy it. Many have been there decades. Debbie McCuin, Owen’s wife, said the business has a very low turnover rate.
“It’s fun,” Corey said. “It’s a good way of life. You work with a lot of family, which can be pluses and negatives, but, overall, way more pluses.”
Corey said retail is a “very demanding business, but I’ve always liked the buying and selling, and I’ve always liked the challenge of re-doing. Because you have to — you have to keep up with change in retail.
“So it’s all good. I mean, it’s been a good life. Can’t complain.”
O. C. McCuin plans regular events throughout the year like giveaways and sales to celebrate its centennial. First up is a coffee and donuts day on Jan. 24, as well as a January $100 gift certificate giveaway.
The main event is a weekend barbecue planned for July 18-19.
O. C. McCuin & Sons is open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.