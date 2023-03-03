The NWV Model Railroad Association will host Vermont's largest model railroad show on Saturday, March 11 at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center, Exit 19 from Interstate 89 in St. Albans, Vermont.
The show will be open from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Admission is $6.00 for adults, $2.00 for children between 6 and 12 years old, and free for children under 6. There is also a special admission price of $6 per family with an active military identification.
The show will feature multiple operating layouts, in addition to over 100 tables of exhibits and vendors of model railroading supplies and railroad videos and books. There will be two free clinics on modeling techniques, hands-on train activities for children and a food stand will be available at the show.
The NWV was formed in 1978 and meets every Wednesday evening at the Association's HO-scale layout in the Pinewood Plaza in Essex Junction, Vermont. Meetings are devoted to construction of the layout, operating sessions, and promotion of the hobby.
The NWV is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing education about model railroading, and its members are active in the community, showing portable layouts in multiple modeling scales at various charitable functions. Anyone interested in model railroading is encouraged to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.