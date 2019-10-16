ST. ALBANS — Northwest Access TV had plenty to celebrate Monday night.
For one thing, 2019 marks 20 years the Franklin County local access station has been on the air.
Monday night’s awards ceremony accordingly began with a video culled from the station’s early footage.
Howard Dean, then Vermont’s governor, sat in the studio for an interview before visiting the opening ceremony for the Interstate 89 Georgia rest stop.
“Time for a little inspection,” Dean joked as he hurried for the building’s front door, flanked by NWATV personnel.
The footage showed a close-up Ames logo, then cut back to David McWilliams interviewing a shopper in the Highgate plaza. She was fresh out of St. Albans’ Ames just before it closed for good.
McWilliams asked what she’d like to see in its place.
“Walmart,” she replied.
NWATV asked then-Gov. Jim Douglas if Bernie Sanders planned to run for Governor in another memorable clip.
A clip of Northwestern Medical Center’s Joe Halko, who also serves on the NWATV Board of Directors, was similarly striking if only because it showed an unrecognizable Halko without his signature mustache.
Halko, blessedly mustached, served as a sort of master of ceremonies, listing NWATV’s achievements in the past year.
Locals signed out NWATV equipment 3,626 times. The studio recorded 225 shows, including four new series.
Only two of those series are still active, both from Swanton: Recapping the Arts by the Swanton Arts Council and Spotlight on Swanton.
NWATV generated 1,735 hours of programming in the past year, which Halko said was one of the largest original programming totals in Vermont.
Halko said that’s especially impressive because NWATV is a mid-size public access station.
Elizabeth Malone, NWATV’s director, gave a “Community Partnership” award to Tim Duff and the Wiemann Lamphere Architects team, who designed NWATV’s space in Franklin Park West.
Malone praised Duff’s “expertise, cool-headedness and insight,” and called him “the consummate problem-solver.”
She said Duff checked in with NWATV after the building’s construction to make sure “it was just what we dreamed of.”
Malone also presented a Community Partnership award to Mike Raymond, who helped the station repair thousands of dollars’ worth of audio equipment.
“It’s rare to find someone who has the training and gifts that Mike has,” Malone said, “and rarer still to find someone who also has the community spirit that you have.”
Both Halko and Malone referred to the “regulatory storm” local access stations recently endured when the Federal Communications Commission ruled to limit franchise fees, a key nationwide source of local access funding.
“Being here,” in the Franklin Park West building, “made it so much easier to manage those changes,” Malone said.
Malone said the FCC ruling will have less drastic effects than an earlier proposal might have, which Malone attributed to the public speaking to the FCC and elected officials on local access stations’ behalf.
Malone explained ways in which NWATV plans to adapt to the FCC’s ruling, including “asking for financial support in ways that we haven’t needed to in the past,” re-examining the station’s mission for relevancy and asking community partners to identify their media goals.
Malone recognized long-time NWATV personnel: Sarah Parsons West, who has worked with the station for five years, Lane McElree and Jerry Vaisee, both of who have worked for the station for seven years, Heather Buczkowski, who’s worked with the station for eight years — and who thanked Malone “for tolerating my hair” — and finally Joann Montanye, who’s worked with the station for 16 years.
Paul Snyder, NWATV’s programming coordinator, gave the station’s “Rookie Award” to videographer Roger Lindala, who Snyder said “asks a lot of questions” and “goes above and beyond.”
Tim Stetson in turn presented an award recognizing Snyder for expanding NWATV’s sports underwriting and coverage.
Bryce Bachelder then recognized NWATV’s media coordinator, Zach Scheffler, primarily for his work helping community partners. Bachelder praised Scheffler’s expertise and attitude.
Halko concluded the awards celebrating Mike Curtis, the NWATV Board of Directors’ treasurer.
“He has a unique gift for matching extraordinary financial acumen with the ability to explain even the most technical jargon in a way that enlightens and informs people of all knowledge levels,” Halko said.