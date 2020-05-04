JOHNSON — Northern Vermont University is forming an NVU Strong Advisory Committee to help the administration craft a plan to make the university, which has campuses in Johnson and Lyndon, financially sustainable.
The committee will be made up of students, faculty and community members. Nominations will be accepted until Thursday at 5 p.m.
“The creation of this Advisory Committee is an opportunity to build on the incredible groundswell of support for NVU. I want to thank students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members for their unfailing support for NVU,” said Elaine Collins, president of NVU. “NVU, a vital higher education institution for Vermont’s northern tier, is at a turning point. In order to ensure that NVU remains viable and sustainable into the future, we need to right-size the University. This is not an easy task. We are asking community members to engage with us and bring the innovation, creativity and common sense that Vermonters are so well known for to the table as we look for ways to bring NVU into the future.”
In a statement issued Monday, NVU said the university will have to “focus on its core mission, find new revenue streams, and form new partnerships so it stands ready to serve Vermont students and future generations.”
The Advisory Committee’s report will be delivered to Collins at the end of May. She will submit NVU’s proposed model and initiatives for sustainability to the Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees in June 2020.
The NVU Strong Advisory Committee will begin their work by reviewing the ideas and suggestions submitted by community members and collected via a form launched Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at NorthernVermont.edu/Strong.
“While NVU has made incredible strides since its formation 22 months ago, today it is clear that we cannot continue with business as usual,” said Collins. “To ensure that we can continue to deliver a high-quality higher education for our students and be an economic engine for our region, we need to innovate for the future. I encourage people to engage in this important process as we determine how we can meet the serious financial and demographic challenges while also continuing to serve our students and communities.”
An NVU Strong Kickoff on Thursday, May 7 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom will share pertinent information about NVU and strategies and ideas submitted to date. For more information about the NVU Strong Advisory Committee, the nominating process, and the kickoff, visit NorthernVermont.edu/StrongFuture.
The NVU Strong Committee will consist of 13-17 members. Nominations may made at NorthernVermont.edu/StrongFuture.