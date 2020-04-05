BURLINGTON – The number of known cases of COVID-19 within Vermont has grown to more than 500 as the state ramps up testing to better track and respond to the disease.
As of Sunday afternoon, the Vermont health department reported that 512 Vermonters had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus now spreading through Vermont and the U.S. at large.
Twenty-two deaths in the state were attributed to the disease as of Sunday afternoon, according to the health department, and 29 were now hospitalized due to the disease.
According to the health department, there were 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Franklin County as of Sunday afternoon and 271 in Chittenden County.
State officials have previously said they expected the number of positive COVID-19 cases within Vermont to grow as access to testing was widened to include those who display either mild or moderate symptoms in order to better track and respond to the disease’s spread.
A higher number of positive tests reported Sunday was also attributed to two earlier reports of COVID-19 test results received in March that the state didn’t include in its reporting until Friday, according to the health department.