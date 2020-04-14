BURLINGTON – The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont grew by only four on Monday, with the Vermont Dept. of Health now reporting 752 cases of the contagious respiratory disease statewide as of Tuesday afternoon.
The state has meanwhile attributed 29 deaths in Vermont to complications from COVID-19.
For most COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease stemming from a now widespread novel coronavirus, will lead to mild or moderate symptoms more akin to the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Some cases of COVID-19 will result in severe illness, however, and could potentially result in death, with the CDC reporting the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions were particularly at risk of COVID-19’s more severe complications.
Within Vermont, most cases of COVID-19 have been observed among middle-aged Vermonters and the elderly especially, though almost 200 cases have been identified among the 20- to 29-years-old and 30- to 39-years-old age groups, according to the health department’s reporting.
At least one case has been confirmed within a child under the age of nine, and 14 cases have been observed within the 10- to 19-years-old age group.
Within Franklin County, there have been 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths attributed to complications of the disease.
There are now three confirmed cases overall within Grand Isle County.
The health department is reporting 372 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chittenden County, Vermont’s most populous county and home to several long-term care facilities that have reported severe outbreaks of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 19 deaths had been reported in Chittenden County due to COVID-19, with about half of those deaths attributed to outbreaks within the Burlington Health & Rehabilitation Center and at the Pinecrest at Essex.
According to the health department, 31 Vermonters have been hospitalized due to the disease.
More information on COVID-19’s spread in Vermont can be found online at healthvermont.gov/covid-19.