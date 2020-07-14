ST. ALBANS — The Northwest Regional Planning Commission (NRPC) has received a $400,000 grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to address long-term disaster recovery in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties with a focus on agriculture.
The EDA investment will be used to provide programming, technical assistance and capital investments that will support the economic recovery and resiliency of the agricultural industry in the region. The grant will be supplemented by $100,000 in local funding provided by NRPC, Northwestern Medical Center, Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation and private philanthropy.
The two-year project will include technical assistance to farmers and agricultural producers, municipal planning to support on-farm businesses and a pilot agricultural workforce apprenticeship program for high school students in cooperation with the Community College of Vermont. Additionally, NRPC will make capital investments in food transportation and storage infrastructure that will support both commercial and charitable food distribution.
“This Economic Development Administration award could not come at a better time for Northwestern Vermont,” Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders, and Congressman Welch said in a joint statement. “The COVID-19 crisis has economically devastated dairy farms and caused hunger to spike. Northwest Regional Planning Commission’s Healthy Roots program is aimed at diversifying and strengthening the agricultural economy to become more resilient. It’s now more important than ever to invest in creating viable local food systems.”
Catherine Dimitruk, Executive Director of NRPC said she was pleased to be able to support the work of the Healthy Roots Collaborative, which has been part of NRPC since 2019. “The Healthy Roots staff and partners have done valuable work to support the region’s food system. This grant will ensure technical assistance, training and targeted capital investment continues in the coming years.”
NRPC will be hiring a farm and food business program coordinator to work on key elements of the grant.