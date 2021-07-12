The Georgia Selectboard is scheduled to discuss possible new contracts for policing services following a failed negotiation with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.
At their July 12 regular meeting, the Georgia Selectboard is hoping to review options and move forward with a new contract covering patrolling services for the town.
Since June 24, the town of Georgia has operated with less patrolling services although the town has maintained emergency services through a different contract with the state.
On June 24, Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin notified the Georgia Selectboard that the Sheriff's Office would no longer provide patrol services to the town beginning June 30.
The decision came after the Sheriff’s Office approached the selectboard about renegotiating on two separate occasions, once in January and again in May.
The now broken contract Georgia had with the Sheriff’s Office was a multi-year contract, signed by a previous Sheriff’s Department and a previous selectboard. The contract lays out four separate prices for the four years in between 2018-2022.
The 2021-2022 price, intended to begin July 1, was for 40 hours a week and $93,915.96, a zero percent increase from the 2020-2021 price.
The Sheriff approached the Selectboard about renegotiating the contract, proposing a $46,000 increase in price, after the board had already finished their budget for the year, said Scott St. Onge, chair of the Georgia Selectboard.
“We had already stripped it so bare bones,” St. Onge said. “There was no room for anything, let alone $46,000.”
At the same time the Sheriff’s Department cited needs to increase pay and benefits for officers to increase retention as well as increased expenses due to the global pandemic.
The sheriff proposed two three-year contract options in his January presentation.
• Option 1 was for an increase in patrol hours, eight hours a day and seven days a week, and a $98,000 increase in price for 2021-2022 to $191,970.
The 2022-2023 price was $202,320 and the 2023-2024 was $211,870.
• Option 2 was for the same amount of hours as the original contract but an increase from $93,91.96 to $139,980.
The contract also shows increases for 2022-2023 to $147,680 and for 2023-2024 to $155,380.
When the sheriff reapproached the board in May, he said he was willing to absorb some of the losses if the board was willing to meet in the middle.
He proposed a $25,000 increase instead, but the board maintained their position on the matter.
The sheriff’s proposed contract cites a multitude of factors that account for the increase such as increases in liability insurances and cruiser insurances, increases in cruiser maintenance costs, increased costs associated with training and increases in technology costs.
“The bottom line up front is that we would spend your money like it was our money because, in reality, it is,” the contract reads.
The original contract covers disputes in Section Nine, stating that if an agreement can not be reached through individuals who have the authority to settle it within 15 days, both parties agree to settle the conflict through a single arbitrator within 10 business days after either party has given the other a written request.
In the end, once the board received notice that the sheriff would no longer be providing services, they decided against taking the department to court and opted to look elsewhere for patrolling services.
The reasoning behind the decision was a combination of an unwillingness to risk a decision not going in their favor, a commitment to appropriately spend taxpayer dollars and a fractured trust between the Sheriff’s Department and the town, St. Onge said.
Since they made the decision, the town has been operating with a hole in their policing services, talking to other departments to try and find a new contract.
The board was hoping to have final numbers and details for new contracts for discussion at their July 12 meeting.
“Definitely we don't want this to linger out more than it has to; by the end of next week we have to have something set in stone,” St. Onge said.
