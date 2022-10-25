Northwestern Medical Center has welcomed Dawn Kregel, DNP as the organization’s new Chief Nurse Executive.
Kregel started work at NMC in July as a consulting nurse executive, then as an interim chief nursing officer. Her engagement with NMC nursing staff and her focus on patient-centered, high-quality care made her a strong choice for a permanent CNE.
She holds a doctorate in nursing practice, a master’s in nursing executive leadership, a bachelors in nursing and bachelors in marketing.
Kregel has 20+ years experience at the executive level as a nurse leader. She has led healthcare organizations to reach the 90th percentile in HCAHPS scores, to adopt best practices for patient-centered care and implemented evidence-based practices for reducing length of patient stays.
“Dawn has proven to be a valued partner on the NMC Senior Leadership team in her four months here,” said interim chief executive officer Jonathan Billings.
