ST ALBANS CITY — Vermont residents will now be able to receive their vaccinations in the evenings at Northwestern Medical Center, after hours were expanded this week to include evening clinics, according to a release.
“We need to keep pace with demand and make vaccination as convenient as possible," said NMC Vaccine Clinic Manager Denise Smith. “Now that everyone 16 years old and older can register for an appointment, expanding into the evening and weekends will really help those who are working or in school get their vaccination.”
Evening vaccination clinics are scheduled to launch on Thursday, April 29 and Tuesday, May 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with an additional clinic scheduled for Saturday, May 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
A release published on Wednesday said any Vermonter over the age of 16 can register for vaccination at these clinics, and over 50% of Franklin County residents in that category have already received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“By expanding our offerings, we are making it possible to reach the goal of full vaccination for everyone faster,” Smith said. “That will help make for a much healthier and safer summer with our friends and families.”
Interested parties can access the vaccine clinic in the new building on Main Street in St. Albans City where Community College of Vermont and Vermont Technical College are located.
“We are very fortunate to have strong collaboration in the effort to vaccinate all of Franklin County,” Smith said. “We are thankful for the efforts of VDH, NOTCH, Collins Perley, Franklin County Home Health, AmCare, the National Guard, local pharmacies, the Medical Reserve Core Volunteers, and more! This has truly been a community effort to keep our community safe and health.”
