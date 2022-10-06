Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) plans to maintain a masking mandate in all patient care areas and will contrinue to screen patients and visitors at building entrances, according to a press release.
Patients and visitors are also asked to adhere to the following guidelines:
Be vigilant in masking while in the hospital. This includes wearing a mask in patient rooms.
Use good hand hygiene through hand sanitizers or hand-washing.
Not visiting patients if a person has COVID-19 symptoms or any other illness.
The decision comes after a consultation between NMC’s Infection Control specialists and the hospital’s Senior Leadership team in follow up to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recent adaptation of guidance for hospitals in certain situations.
While the areas “COVID Community Level” is still categorized as “low,” according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, transmission of COVID continues to be of concern to NMC given its ongoing disruption of staffing.
NMC will join other area hospitals like UVM Health Network and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in taking these precautions.
The communities health situation and State and National Guidelines will continue to be monitored so changes can be made to NMC’s policies as needed.
