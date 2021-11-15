ST. ALBANS — When someone ends up in the hospital after overdosing, Holly Hager knows the experience has the potential to become a positive opportunity.
It’s her goal as a Turning Point recovery coach at Northwestern Medical Center to help people find that opportunity. Thanks to a recent grant, she and roughly six others will be on call starting in December to help patients with substance abuse disorders and to connect them with support services.
Hager said medical staff can help with many of the challenges that come with an overdose or related substance abuse issue, but recovery coaches can often provide better outcomes because they have firsthand experience with the recovery process.
“The idea is that we’re peers,” Hager said. “We’re people who have also traveled this journey of recovery.”
Denise Smith, NMC’s project manager, said medical staff often have a clinical approach and they may not always know what to do with inebriated individuals. Recovery coaches — with such experiences under their belts — can streamline such interactions and can immediately help those with substance abuse issues by connecting them with social services.
“The recovery coach is paged, and they come up and have a passionate conversation to hear what their pain is and to offer what resources there are,” Hager said. “It’s not a problem to be solved, but a connection to be made.”
Recovery coaches will then follow up with a patient 10 days later to see how else they can help. Statewide, the Turning Point program has been able to connect 8,000 people with additional services, Hager said.
“It depends on where they’re at. Do they want to enter treatment? Do they want to go to rehab? Do they need access to housing? Do they need food stamps? We can give them those resources,” she said.
Most hospitals in Vermont already have a recovery coach program in place. NMC has also used them in the past through its partnership with the Howard Center, which helps the hospital with its Public Inebriate Program and Screenings for Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment.
Turning Point’s new recovery coach program however, should help expand their use, Smith said.
“We’re really just excited that Turning Point got the grant and leadership was willing to partnership,” she said.
While the category of substance abuse disorders is a wide one, Hager said most people who need a recovery coach locally are dealing with alcohol-related problems. About a quarter of the roughly 1,200 tracked by Turning Point in the last year are struggling with opiate addictions.
In addition to connecting individuals with outside sources, Turning Point has a slew of its own internal resources — such as standardized meetings, behavioral systems and medication. Each can help someone find the help they may need.
“We’re lending an empathetic ear,” Hager said.” We’re trying to have that conversation where people know what they need to do and try to hear them and help them refocus the conversation.”
Smith said the recovery coach program is just one that the hospital will be looking at within the next year to increase patient satisfaction and outcomes.
“One thing I appreciate about recovery coaches and recovery in general is they don't think that any program is a bad program,” Smith said. “Everybody has a different way of changing behavior. There’s no wrong way to do it, and the recovery coach is there for that person who is maybe starting their recovery journey.”
