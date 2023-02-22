ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center recently changed its process for screening patients and visitors for COVID-19.
NMC joins other healthcare organizations around the state in removing the requirement to watch the current severity and prevalence of COVID-19 in our community. Instead, we are now using an approach where signage to reminds everyone of three key messages:
Masks are still required to be worn
Visitors should not enter our facility if they aren’t feeling well
Patients who have symptoms of, exposure to, or a positive test for COVID-19 should let a registrar know
NMC has also returned to normalized visitation process for our Progressive Care Unit. As always, clinical units may restrict visitation if space or other factors require it.
Currently, NMC’s Emergency Department is limiting visitors to one per patient because of the very high patient volumes that are filling the physical space in the department. This is likely to continue for the duration of the hospital’s emergency department renovation project.
NMC’s Family Birth Center has also put restrictions on visitation because of the surge in pediatric respiratory cases and the vulnerability of the patient population. The restrictions may change as the respiratory virus season goes on and so patients may want to check in with their obstetrician and/or with the FBC as admission time approaches.
Please stay attentive to good hand hygiene, mask wearing and staying home when sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.