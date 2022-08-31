ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center recently formed a Patient and Family Advisory Council to assist the hospital in fostering an environment where patients, families, hospital staff and board work together to improve the quality and safety of care .
The new six-member council held its first meeting on Aug. 22 and introduced the group to one another and to the hospital, updating the members on NMC’s vision for the future.
The group includes people with a diverse set of experiences and backgrounds. All have deep interest in participating in projects by giving the perspective of patients, families and community.
NMC is pleased to have launched the group as it is a key action in the hospital’s Quality Plan to strengthen communication and collaboration between patients, their families, providers and hospital staff.
“The feedback we will get from PFAC members will be a valuable part of the ongoing work at NMC on continuous improvement,” said chief medical and quality officer Dr. John Minadeo.
The first project discussed is a customizable admission kit for patients who may have longer-than-anticipated stays, either in the Emergency Department or as an inpatient. The kit would offer free items that would help combat boredom or noise, and generally make their stay more comfortable.
The group suggested items to be included and will review a mock-up of a kit at a future meeting. The next session is scheduled for Sept. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.