Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH FOR THE CHAMPLAIN VALLEY AND LOWER CONNECTICUT RIVER VALLEY... * AFFECTED AREA...In New York, Champlain Valley of New York. In Vermont, Champlain Valley of Vermont, Northern Taconics and Lower Connecticut Valley North. * Timing...Late Tuesday morning into Tuesday evening. Strongest winds and lowest relative humidity values will occur between noon and 5 PM Tuesday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 35 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower to mid 60s. * Impacts...Dry vegetation combined with gusty winds and low RH will promote the potential for rapid fire spread with any fires that may start. * Additional information...A burn ban is in effect for all of New York through May 14th, which means no open burning is allowed. Those in Vermont should consult with your local fire warden regarding open burning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&