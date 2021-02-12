ST. ALBANS — Vermonters who staff hospitals and longterm care facilities are the frontline heroes of the last nine months. They provide compassionate, professional care, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, during a global pandemic that has all of us stretched thin. They leave their families behind to cover not just their own shifts, but also the shifts of coworkers who have been required to quarantine or isolate. Our healthcare system needs to expand its workforce, and to help with that the Northwestern Medical Center will guarantee initial job interviews for adults who successfully complete any health-related courses at the Northwest Career & Technical Center (NCTC).
NCTC’s Adult Technical Education courses include training and certifications for Licensed Nurse Assistants (LNA), Medical Assistants, Phlebotomists, and Medical Administrative Assistants. Each of these professions is considered a high growth area. For instance, there are over 3,300 LNAs in Vermont, and the 400 new LNAs typically needed per year grew even higher in 2020. The job outlook for phlebotomists and medical assistants is growing faster than average at 18% per year. As a region, we need to help healthcare providers find enough trained professionals.
Kelly Ross is a phlebotomy instructor for NCTC and is a Technical Assistant in the Laboratory at NMC. She said, "Our phlebotomy class not only teaches students how to draw blood and use this skill in multiple patient care settings but also teaches students how to critically troubleshoot, how to care for their patients and how to use their skills and knowledge alongside other medical professionals in order to provide a high standard of good quality patient care."
There are significant opportunities in healthcare and Northwestern Medical Center's (NMC) partnership with NCTC will connect trained professionals with jobs. NMC is guaranteeing that each adult who is eligible for hiring and successfully completes one of NCTC’s health-related courses will get an initial job interview at the hospital.
“The hands-on nature of this training helps answer the age-old question of ‘how do you get a job without experience if you can’t get experience without a job?’" said Sarah Sterling, Human Resources Advisor at NMC. “It gives the newly trained professionals a foot in the door in a competitive market.”
The Northwest Career & Technical Center supports all learners regardless of age in establishing and attaining their career goals. They provide technical knowledge and skills that are necessary for employment, post-secondary study, and lifelong learning. Training programs are in person or online. Employer partnerships and customized training are welcomed. Please call 802-527-6513 or email careertraining@maplerun.org for more information or visit the website at nctc.coursestorm.com.
Northwestern Medical Center is an acute care community hospital caring for the 56,000 of northwestern Vermont. NMC and its affiliated practices offer a comprehensive range of inpatient, outpatient, emergent, surgical, diagnostic, therapeutic, and preventive care. NMC has been named one of the “Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals” in the nation multiple times in recent years. For more information, visit NMC’s website at www.NorthwesternMedicalCenter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.