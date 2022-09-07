ST. ALBANS CITY — By next summer’s end, a brand new wing will be completed and ready for patients in Northwestern Medical Center’s emergency department.
The hospital kicked off construction on Tuesday with a groundbreaking event. During his remarks, interim CEO Jonathan Billings called the moment “historic,” as the renovation includes new floor plans and new rooms that will increase patient capacity and privacy.
Joann LaRose Manahan, director of the emergency department, said the new wing could not be more needed.
Currently, the emergency department utilizes curtained treatment bays to separate patients. The renovation will eliminate such use by creating new rooms to prioritize privacy and better limit the spread of infectious airborne diseases.
“Right now, we have hall beds,” Manahan said. “If a patient has chest pain, is vomiting, has nausea, those patients may not have any privacy. … This way, patients – including mental health patients – will have a quiet [and private] area [to get the help they need].”
The project received a $10.8 million approved certificate of need from the Green Mountain Care Board.
John Lister Associates, a project management company specializing in the oversight of healthcare construction, is overseeing the project.
Owner John Lister said 9,500 square feet of NMC’s current emergency department will be renovated, and 2,400 additional square feet will be added. Walls will be knocked down and new single-patient rooms will be built, as well as a new support space, mechanical room and team station.
The expansion will also add six emergency department treatment stations to bring the hospital's total up to 20. Manahan said the new wing would serve around 25,000 patients – at least – per year.
“It’s [the construction] is going to be worth it,” said Jake Holtzscheiter, chair of the hospital’s board of directors. “[This is] modernization for our community that is well overdue.”
Lister said the department has not been updated since it was built, circa 1989.
Construction will close the current emergency department, and a new temporary one department will be built to see the hospital through the winter.
The new wing is expected to be completed and ready by summer 2023.
“This is an incredible modernizer for the care we deliver here,” said communications director Kate Laddison. “... This is huge. It’s not only difficult to operate in such a small space and close quarters, but if you want your own privacy [as a patient] you need your own space.”
Despite the challenges of the conditions of where she works, Manahan, who has spent 47 years at NMC, said she wouldn’t be anywhere else.
“Once you get hooked on emergency room nursing, it’s tough to get out,” she said. “The patients are so vulnerable. They’re people I know, [people] that I’m related to. They’re in one of the most difficult moments of their lives. If you can do something to alleviate that for them, that’s what it's all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.