ST. ALBANS – Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) has hired a new chief executive officer (CEO), the hospital announced Thursday.
According to an NMC statement, the hospital’s governing board recently agreed to hire Dr. Dean French, the current head of a hospital in Missoula, Mont., to take over as NMC’s new permanent CEO starting at the end of November.
In a statement, the chair of NMC’s board of directors, Janet McCarthy, said French’s “expertise and experience was very evident during our selection process.”
“Dr. French’s perspectives and desire to serve in a rural community such as ours will help NMC provide the best health care possible to our community,” McCarthy said.
According to NMC’s announcement, French will have had 17 years of prior experience in hospital administration before coming to St. Albans, ranging from CEO to chief medical officer and chief operations officer, as well as vice president of medical affairs and quality.
He currently helms Missoula’s Community Medical Center as the hospital’s CEO.
NMC began looking for a new CEO in February after the hospital’s then-CEO Jill Berry Bowen announced plans to resign.
Following Bowen’s resignation, Gerald Barbini and Dawn Bugbee had been hired to serve as NMC’s interim CEO and chief administrative office, respectively, as NMC sought a more permanent replacement for their outgoing CEO.
According to NMC, French had been selected as Bowen’s formal replacement from a pool of 75 applicants later whittled to three potential candidates, each of whom were vetted by an NMC hiring committee with input from hospital staff and management, and community partners.
In a statement, French said he had been “immediately drawn to the opportunity” when NMC began its search for a new CEO.
“NMC has a national reputation as a high-quality rural healthcare organization that enjoys tremendous support from the community it serves,” French said. “The chance to return to the northeast and lead NMC is humbling and I am grateful to have been given the opportunity.”
In her statement, McCarthy heralded NMC’s incoming CEO as “an engaged, responsive and highly transparent leader.”
“Throughout his career as a hospital leader, Dr. French has demonstrated a strong operational vision, a focus on patient engagement and service care quality, a track record of conservative financial management, and the ability to work collaboratively with hospital boards and medical staff,” she said.
NMC is a 70-bed hospital in St. Albans. The hospital admitted more than 2,300 patients and saw nearly 47,000 primary care visits in 2019, according to the hospital’s annual report.
French is expected to take over as NMC’s CEO starting on Nov. 30.