ST. ALBANS — NMC is growing its OB/GYN practice to add midwifery services.
Northwestern OB/GYN is in the process of hiring a team of Certified Nurse Midwives, with Rachel Kendall already hired to lead the team which will likely include four to five midwives.
NMC and NOB/GYN will continue recruiting this fall with a target launch date for the service to come early in the new year.
About midwifery
Midwifery is practiced by certified Nurse-Midwives. To become a CNM, registered nurses graduate from a master’s or higher-level nurse-midwifery education program accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education. They must also pass the national Certified Nurse-Midwife Examination through the American Midwifery Certification Board.
Midwives provide a full spectrum of care that encompasses: pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period; sexual and reproductive health; gynecologic health; and family planning services, including preconception care.
Adding Certified Nurse Midwives to the NOB/GYN practice creates a larger team of providers to care for our community. Certified Nurse Midwives have the education and skill needed to provide high quality care. This change also allows our physician team to focus on patients who need the highest level of care, putting their experience and surgical skills to best use.
About NOB/GYN
The team at Northwestern OB/GYN includes Dr. Lowry Sullivan and Dr. Leonard Tremblay and offers a wide range of healthcare services for women of all ages, our experienced team provides personalized and compassionate care to welcome babies into the world and ensure women have access to state-of-the art gynecologic care.
NMC is also recruiting additional providers for the practice as we prepare for the retirement of long-time physician Dr. Leonard Tremblay. As he formally retires, he has agreed to continue working for NMC in a part time capacity, covering one week per month both in the office and delivering babies.
For more information about OB/GYN services or midwifery at NMC, feel free to contact director Jill Torrey at 802- 524-1236.
