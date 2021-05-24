ST. ALBANS CITY — Northwestern Counseling & Support Services (NCSS) gratefully accepted a generous donation from the Rotary Club of St. Albans recently, as part of the Rotary’s February fundraiser supporting COVID-19 frontline workers.
“We are so thankful for the recognition of our staff’s effort in what has been an incredibly difficult year. This donation really honors their dedication to our community,” said NCSS CEO Todd Bauman.
The $1,000 donation will be used to help NCSS thank staff during a series of random drawings to celebrate their ongoing efforts exhibited throughout the pandemic in maintaining quality client care.
Since 1958, NCSS, a private, nonprofit, human services agency has been serving Franklin and Grand Isle Counties. NCSS provides intervention and support to children, adolescents, and adults with emotional and behavioral problems; a mental health diagnosis; adolescent substance use; and an intellectual disability or developmental delay. Over 500 staff members help over 4,000 people each year in 18 locations in collaboration with community partners.
The donation comes after the Rotary Club raised money throughout the month of February by offering individuals and organizations a chance to “Buy a Heart” in honor of someone specific or for all who serve. The many sponsors and donors were displayed on red hearts in the window of the downtown Ace Hardware building — a welcome visible sign of the support for frontline works throughout the community.
NCSS is just one of the recipients of the funds of the over $10,000 raised. Some of the other recipients include Northwestern Medical Center, Franklin County Home Health, the St. Albans Police Department dispatchers, St. Albans Health and Rehab, Maple Run Unified School District and Missisquoi Valley School District.
