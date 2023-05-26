ST. ALBANS — Camp Rainbow is calling for energetic, enthusiastic and caring community members to volunteer their time this June.
Organized by Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, Camp Rainbow is a week-long day camp for kids with autism or other developmental disabilities. Director Merry Hill said 67 campers are set to attend this year, from June 26-30.
Volunteers are needed from approximately 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday that week. The camper to counselor ratio is one-to-one, so NCSS is in need of many volunteers.
Programming includes outdoor play, swimming, crafts, singing and light competition, and campers and counselors complete the activities side-by-side. Hill said it’s a real bonding experience and many new friendships are made.
“The job is really being a part of camp and enjoying the camp with the camper,” she said. “Be a role model and show that summer camp can be safe for everyone.”
Summer camp experiences are not always available to children with these diagnoses due to cognitive, physical and behavioral challenges. Camp Rainbow seeks to strengthen those skills in fun and creative ways.
High school and college students as well as adults are encouraged to be volunteers. Hill said volunteering with Camp Rainbow is a great way to learn about and gain experience in the human services field.
“They can realize, ‘Maybe I want to do this for a job someday,” she said.
Volunteering with Camp Rainbow can be a resume booster for college applications and scholarships. Local high schools also require volunteer hours prior to graduation, so for incoming juniors and seniors, this is a convenient, nearby opportunity.
Individuals who are volunteering for the first time are asked to attend a training session on June 22. Hill said volunteers learn how to work with kids on the autism spectrum, as well as the token economy system for reinforcing good behavior.
Camp Rainbow will have five theme days this year, including “arts amazing,” “community helpers,” safari, water fun and Big Blue Express.
There will be face painting, a bouncy house, obstacle courses and time to meet and greet local emergency responders and their vehicles.
“We do get some volunteers who come back year after year,” Hill said. “And parents often say their child’s counselor was pivotal to the experience being positive and fun.”
To find out more information or to request a volunteer application, call Merry Hill at 802-528-2501 or email mhill@ncsssinc.org.
