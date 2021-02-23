ST. ALBANS — One new staff case and nine new incarcerated cases of COVID-19 were reported at Northwest State Correctional Facility recently, according to a release published on Tuesday.
The new cases were found as a result of testing conducted on Feb. 17, and contact tracing has since been completed on the individuals who tested positive, the release stated.
Those who have been identified as possibly being in contact with the individuals who tested positive are being placed in quarantine to prevent possible further spread, and all individuals — both staff and those incarcerated — will be tested again on Feb. 24, the release said.
The Northwest State Correctional Facility is currently in full lockdown due to a staff member testing positive in early February.
