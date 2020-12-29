ST. ALBANS -- The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) reported Tuesday morning that the Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) went into a full lockdown Monday after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The lockdown is expected to last until at least Wednesday when the incarcerated population will be tested. NWSCF staff will be tested later Tuesday.
By Tuesday morning, the DOC says, contact tracing had been completed by the Rapid Response Team.
It’s reported that one of the staff members to test positive was last in the facility Dec. 23 while the other was not there during the infectious period. Other staff who were identified as being close contacts with the positive individuals are said to be quarantining and can be tested outside the facility Tuesday.
According to the DOC, incarcerated individuals were last tested for COVID-19 on Dec. 21 with all results being negative.
The two new cases brings the total number of DOC staff in Vermont to have tested positive to 32.
