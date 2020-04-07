ST. ALBANS TOWN – Three staff members at the Northwest State Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19. The facility can house as many as 262 prisoners.
The facility was placed on a full lockdown on Monday.
“Inmates will remain in their cells, essential services, meals and medication will be brought to them, and movement will be restricted except for emergency and hygiene purposes,” the Vermont Dept. of Corrections (DOC) said in a press release. Recreation is being provided in groups of 10 or less, according to Al Cormier, the DOC’s facilities manager.
Two of those staff members worked on units and were in regular contact with inmates, Cormier said.
DOC is reviewing schedules and assignments to see who those staff may have come into contact with in the days prior to their diagnosis. COVID-19 is contagious, even in people who do not yet have symptoms.
According to Jaimie Meyer, an assistant professor at the Yale School of Medicine with an expertise in infectious diseases in prison settings, infectious diseases are a particular challenge in prisons which have shared facilities for eating, recreation and hygiene and often the lack the space to quarantine or isolate those who are sick.
In other states, COVID-19 has spread more rapidly in prisons than in the population at large, she said.
Beginning Monday, staff are checking the temperatures of all inmates at Northwest three times per day, Cormier said. Cloth masks made at the Newport prison are being provided to all inmates and staff. Cormier said 1,500 cloth masks were made yesterday.
Each inmate will receive three cloth masks and they will be laundered daily. “The goal is to protect the inmate population,” he said.
Asked about preparations for the coronavirus in Vermont’s prisons last Thursday, Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith said, “We do have contingency plans.”
According to DOC’s protocol for COVID-19, which was updated on March 31, the state has 10 isolation beds to be used for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms such as high fever, shortness of breath and dry cough. Those beds are at the Northwest State Correctional Facility and the Southern State Correctional Facility, which have three negative pressure cells between them.
Inmates have been transferred out of the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility and cells have been cleaned and sanitized in preparation for transfer of prisoners with COVID-19. That facility will be able to hold up to 90 inmates, according to Cormier, who can receive medical care there.
The Alpha Unit at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility with 20 beds will be used to isolate female prisoners.
Each prison supervisor was instructed to create a temporary medical isolation area within their prison.
Inmates in isolation will be issued a surgical mask, confined to the area, and food service will be done with disposable items so nothing is returned to the kitchens after coming into the isolation unit.
“We are confident we have sufficient space at this time,” Cormier said when asked about isolation and quarantine space. Discussions are also underway with hospitals to prepare for the potential transfer of inmates requiring hospitalization for COVID-19.
Inmates who may have been exposed to the illness are to be placed in quarantine for 14 days, the March 31 protocol states. This includes new arrivals to the prison who may have been exposed in the community.
Each prison superintendent is to designate an area for medical quarantine. The guidelines are similar to those for isolation.
Staff working with quarantine or isolation units will be issued N95 masks. Cormier said each facility has a 15-day supply of the masks.
The protocol also limits the transport of inmates without Central Office approval and describes the precautions to be taken when doing so.
When asked about plans for an outbreak in the prison population and current precautions, Smith has emphasized the size of the prison population. “The prison population is significantly lower than it has been in years,” he said Thursday.
The state had already suspended all in person visitation, substituting visitation with videoconferencing, for which inmates will each receive one free video conference per week, and “established spacing,” Smith said on March 30. Supplies had also been increased.
“We’ve been very, very aggressive in our prison facilities,” he said.
Defender General Matt Valerio said he has been in constant contact with DOC about COVID-19 preparations.
Valerio also mentioned the dangers of COVID-19 in a confined environment. “In prisons, it’s more like a cruise ship in which you can’t get off,” he said.
He, too, pointed to decreases in the prison population, saying “more are getting out every day.”
As of Tuesday the prison population in Vermont was 1,441, a decrease of 208 since the start of the year. Valerio said more people who are awaiting trial are being released on bail or conditions of release rather than being imprisoned before they’re convicted.
Judges often issue warrants for the arrest of people who fail to appear in court, even when the charges are minor, non-violent crimes. Rather than arrest those people and take them to prison, law enforcement officers are simply giving them new court dates, explained Valerio. “It’s better to have them outside isolating,” he said.
“Less people are going in,” Valerio said. “We’re not wasting our time holding people on $200 bail.”
Between the first protocol on March 19 and the March 31 update, changes were made, mostly in response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cormier said. For example, screening guidelines were updated, steps were taken to reduce risk of transmission during transport, and administrators were instructed to stock sufficient soap and hand sanitizer for both inmates and staff.
However, Meyer’s concerns about a lack of specificity about the frequency of disinfecting surfaces were not addressed. “The CDC recommends cleaning and disinfecting, several times per day, surfaces that are not ordinarily cleaned daily, including doorknobs, light switches, countertops, sink handles, recreation equipment, telephones, kiosks. At least several times per day, staff should clean and disinfect shared equipment, including radios, service weapons, keys, and handcuffs,” she wrote.
The March 31 revised protocol continues to state only that “the frequency of routine cleaning of surfaces that are frequently touched should be increased.”
Cormier said that rather than specify cleaning times or frequency, facilities had been instructed cleaning was to be constant. “It doesn’t stop,” he said.
For those who are still being held while awaiting trial, resolution of their cases will likely be delayed. “People have got to keep their eye on the ball, and the ball is we have to reduce the spread of this virus in Vermont,” Valerio said.
There will likely be “a tsunami” of cases once the courts resume normal function, he said. Briefs are being written and filed, Valerio said, but “down the road, we’re bracing for a massive wave.”