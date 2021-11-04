ST. ALBANS TOWN — To reverse the local housing shortage, the Northwest Regional Planning Commission is looking to help a few small towns loosen their zoning codes.
The NRPC has been coordinating with five towns in Franklin County to sign onto a grant application that would help it secure up to $36,400. The funds would be used to pay for educational outreach as well as a series of reports meant to help the towns modernize their zoning laws.
The Town of St. Albans Selectboard signed on as the lead applicant during its meeting Monday night. Highgate has also agreed to participate.
Enosburg, Montgomery and Sheldon are in the process of reviewing grant materials.
“We’re looking at housing from a lot of different angles,” grant coordinator and NRPC senior planner Greta Brunswick said. “We know that 30% of our households [in Franklin County] are cost-burdened. ... We need housing that is going to be in-demand by the workforce that our employers need in an affordable and diverse variety.”
Brunswick said loosening zoning codes could be one way to spur more development. Adding zoning flexibility and streamlining the development review process would lower market barriers for new builds.
At the same time, the current housing supply doesn’t always match housing demand. Smaller homes, especially, are limited in the region, she said, and zoning codes such as wide setbacks and parking restrictions can limit a builder’s options, especially when it comes to higher-density developments and multi-family lots.
“I think this will be an opportunity to explore how zoning might be a barrier to that kind of housing development,” Brunswick said.
If the NRPC receives grant funds, it would examine each participating town’s zoning codes in detail for such restrictions. First, the planning agency would examine the housing challenges in the region by reviewing the regional housing market dynamics.
Public outreach sessions would also be planned to educate people about housing difficulties.
Finally, the NRPC would draft zoning language for each town as part of collaborative efforts with each municipality.
“A lot of municipalities have large lot sizes, large setbacks and excessive parking requirements that lean towards uniform low-density housing development,” Brunswick said. “We’d like to do audits on the participating municipalities bylaws and make some recommendations where changes would be.”
Local selectboards could then choose to adopt the proposed language. If they do so by January 2024, the grant match requirement—$662—would be waived.
Brunswick said the towns are not expected to automatically adopt the codes, and if they choose not to, the educational piece of the program will still be worth the effort.
“A significant part is education outreach and analysis,” she said. “Just the process of doing that is going to be an important outcome of this project.”
The grant dollars are being provided by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development, which has made $500,000 available for bylaw updates in support of pedestrian-oriented development patterns, increased housing choice and better affordability.
The grant application is due by Nov. 15.
