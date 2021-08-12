A new program through the Northwest Regional Planning Commission aims to get Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail users shopping and interacting with local businesses along the trail.
As part of a recent effort by the NPRC to grow recreation opportunities and recreation tourism along the MVRT, the commission is building new information kiosks and bike repair stations along the path as well as beginning an opt-in program to connect local businesses with trail users.
Because the 26-mile trail connecting Richford to St. Albans City was built in the early 1990s, the infrastructure along it is worn and limited, said Greta Brunswick, senior planner for the NRPC.
Brunswick said the commission is looking to capitalize on Vermont’s recreational tourism economy and work with communities along the trail.
In 2019, NRPC worked with the nonprofit council in charge of the trail to create a plan to grow infrastructure along the trail as well as design the Trail-Friendly Business program.
Now the NPRC is working on implementing those plans.
Businesses that sign for the Trail-Friendly program are given the opportunity to promote themselves to trail users for free by being included in directories along the trail as well as on an interactive online map, Brunswick said.
Infrastructure expansion and the new program go hand in hand, Brunswick said. The NRPC is adding four new kiosks along the trail to display the directories.
Businesses don’t have to do anything other than say they want to be recognized in order to participate in the program. However, if they wanted to provide services like water stations or chargers for cell phones, then a business can do that too.
The $64,000 in funding for the infrastructure along the trail comes from the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Collaborative, a state grant program dedicated to growing outdoor recreation in the state.
Brunswick said the new initiatives present the opportunity to grow the amount of non-local visitors who use the trail.
According to a 2020 study analyzing the economic impact of the trail, only about 20% of trail users come from outside of Franklin County. The amount of money spent at local businesses by all trail users was around $2 million.
The council and the NPRC has increased marketing and signage along the trail, making it easier for visitors to plan their travel, hopefully making it more attractive for non-local visitors.
In the end though, Brunswick said the improvements along the trail are meant to make it more enjoyable for local visitors to use the trail.
“We can't forget about the benefit that (the new improvements) will also have on our local residents,” Brunswick said. “We're hoping that the trail will be used more by people that live here now as a way to be more active and get their physical education.”
