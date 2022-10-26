ST. ALBANS — You may not see her work on television, but Tracey Crocker has already made it to the big screen in St. Albans.
For ten years, she’s been making horror shorts for Northwest Nightmares – the annual horror-themed film festival organized by Northwest Access TV – and she got her recognition this past Monday, Oct. 24, for being the singular director who has submitted a film every year since the festival got its start in 2013.
“Ironically, I hate horror films. I’m a big chicken,” Crocker said Monday night.
NWATV honored Crocker’s commitment with a special message from festival founder Chris Hoyt after the event ended.
“It was really unexpected,” she said. “I was sitting in the back of the theater trying not to cry while everyone was staring at me.”
This year, Crocker said she wasn’t even sure she was going to enter a short film, but after some urging by her usual film crew, she took up the camera for her tenth horror piece, “The Obscurities.”
In the film, Crocker plays a possessed stranger who’s friendly demeanor hides a supernatural horror. Behind the scenes, there was a lot more laughter, Crocker said.
At one point, her character bangs her head against a window pane to creepy effect, and Crocker had to hide a smile. Due to some movie magic, the moment came off as sinister.
“A lot of audio got fixed because my dog wanted to be a star. But that’s what editing is for,” she said.
Crocker’s film also featured a guest appearance by Hoyt. She said he never told her that he would be giving her an award when the film actually showed.
To honor her work, event organizers gifted Crocker with a small metal gold skull award and named the festival’s “Scream Queen.”
Crocker, however, wasn’t the only repeat director with a submission to the film festival. In fact, event organizer Alan Cunnhingham said the event’s tenth year was its largest yet, with 25 crews from across the state entering a submission.
“We hope to grow it and have screenings across the state,“ Cunningham said.
Like Crocker, many of this year’s directors entered films in previous festivals, and Cunningham said he’s seen many local filmmakers improve their craft each year. For some directors, it’s even helped them find a particular cinematic style.
Entries this year ranged from serious to comedic, with a few venturing into historical fiction. Anshi Sieelander, for example, starred in “The Wendigo” – a horror film set in the early 1900s, which centered around the possession of a girl who turns into a killer cannibal.
In the film, Sieelander escaped the monster because she was a vegetarian.
She said it was her second time ending up on the big screen after working with filmmakers John Dziedzic and Evan Wisell.
“They showed me the script. We read over it, and I gave some suggestions about what I thought, what I was comfortable doing. It worked out really well,” Sieelander said.
During the more gory scenes, Sieelander said the directors brought in some fake blood and meat to replicate a dismemberment scene, and they used a green screen trick to fake a particularly bloody mishap involving a shotgun.
“It looked really good. Every time he did something with the video, we would check it over, make sure it was okay,” she said.
The effort earned “The Wendigo” awards for best makeup and for best cinematography.
The night’s overall winner, however, was “The Night Drop,” a film directed by Seth Grant. The film featured a few short scenes where a duo of drivers are tasked with an unexplained responsibility involving vampires.
Mark Dickerson played the blood-sucking monster, and the last shot showed him scowling at the camera after it’s revealed that one of the men had been killed.
“So I spent a couple of weeks kind of doing some method acting, avoiding garlic, avoiding sunlight and just tried to get into character,” Dickerson joked. “I asked myself: what’s my motivation? What are my fears? I had some liberty to come up with my own backstory.”
If audience members were paying close attention to the film, they would have noticed that Dickerson was not, in fact, a vampire, and his teeth were actually made of marshmallows.
When he arrived on set, Grant didn’t bring a pair of vampire teeth. So Dickerson headed to Grant’s kitchen to see what he could use as a fill in.
“I had a mouthful of marshmallows and corn syrup,” Dickerson said. “The whole time they were dissolving. So I’d put on 20 of them after cutting them up, and then I’d eat them between sets.”
They may not have been very effective as teeth, but they did provide a scare.
“It’s fun to make filmmakers mini celebrities around here,“ Cunningham said. “The sky is the ceiling to how far you can go with the talents that you learn from this event.”
