ST. ALBANS TOWN – An inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 when housed at the Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) is seeking release from prison or an emergency hearing on his case, arguing in a motion filed with a federal court that he’d be better served by self-isolating at home.
In an emergency motion filed with a federal court in Vermont Friday, an attorney representing Randy Sheltra argued concerns relating to the Dept. of Corrections’ ability to treat COVID-19 and Sheltra’s medical history, including severe allergies and an incident in 1968 that may have scarred his lungs, meant self-isolating at home would be better for his recovery.
“It is this writer’s opinion that the facility has never been equipped to either prevent transmission of COVID-19 among its population and staff, or effectively isolate and treat individuals who become infected,” the motion read.
According to the filing, Sheltra, 58, was symptomatic for COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus now spreading through much of Vermont and the world.
While COVID-19 will leave only mild to moderate symptoms for most with the disease, some cases of the disease can result in severe illness or even death.
The elderly and those with preexisting health conditions are the most at risk of COVID-19’s more several health effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sheltra’s previous medical history, the filing argues, makes him more susceptible to COVID-19’s more severe effects. “It is reasonable to assume that this scaring makes Randy more susceptible to the virus and could result in a more difficult recovery,” the filing said.
Earlier this month, NWSCF drew statewide headlines for being the site of an outbreak of COVID-19, with mass testing employed at the site finding 32 inmates and at least 16 staff had tested positive for the respiratory disease.
Most of those inmates had been moved to the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury for isolation and monitoring.
According to statewide media reports, Sheltra was among those moved to St. Johnsbury following diagnosis with COVID-19.
NWSCF has been on lockdown since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed among the prison’s population of inmates, and DOC’s facilities manager Al Cormier told the Messenger previously that staff and inmates had been issued masks.
All in-person visitations had been suspended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state has taken steps to release nonviolent offenders in order to cut down on the population density within Vermont’s prison system.
Sheltra, of Alburgh, is currently awaiting trial for charges of attempting to lure a minor for sex. He was initially arrested in 2017 after a four-day online sting operation led to the arrest of Sheltra and eight others, according to a Burlington Free Press report.
In Friday’s filings, Sheltra’s attorney argues Sheltra would be able to shelter in his Alburgh home with family in Swanton assuming responsibility for Sheltra’s medical care.
His attorney, Michael Kaplan of the Burlington-based Kaplan and Kaplan, took particular issue with NWSCF in the emergency motion submitted Friday, writing that Sheltra’s contraction of COVID-19 at the St. Albans facility signaled the facility’s inability to treat Sheltra.
“The fact that Randy has contracted COVID-19 at Northwest is of particular concern because of Randy’s medical history, as well as Northwest’s apparent inability to effectively treat Randy, which would include important concerns as to how Randy’s recovery will be monitored,” the motion read. “Because of these concerns, Randy feels that it would be far safer for him to be able to self-isolate at home.”
In a previous media briefing, James Baker, the state’s corrections commissioner, said the inmates now housed in the department’s St. Johnsbury facility were isolated from the outside community and receiving “very good medical care.”
Federal prosecutors had until Wednesday to respond.