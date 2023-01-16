ST. ALBANS — After a fight at Northwest State Correctional Facility left one man with serious injuries, another is being charged with attempted murder.
Vermont State Police reported the charge Jan. 12 after the details of the case were further reviewed by the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The original altercation took place at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 22
At the time, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, of South Burlington allegedly caused serious injuries to another inmate, 55-year-old Jeffrey Hall, when a fight reportedly broke out between the two men.
Hall was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center following the altercation, where he remains in critical condition. Mafuta was uninjured.
More details of the case are expected to be released after Mafuta’s arraignment in February.
Mafuta was in police custody following an incident this past August when he allegedly began throwing rocks and other items through windows, causing tens of thousands of damage to homes in the South End.
Due to the incident, he was charged with several felonies and misdemeanors related to the property damage, and he’s been held in police custody since that time.
