FRANKLIN COUNTY — Northwestern Vermont is moving one step closer to more equitable Internet access.
Local communications union district Northwest Fiberworx has reached a deal with Great Works Internet Vermont to bring broadband to underserved households in Franklin County.
One of 10 CUDs — independent entities throughout Vermont that provide Internet access in their respective jurisdictions — Northwest Fiberworx will be working with South Royalton-based GWI VT to provide a fiber optic cable network to 30,000 locations across 22 communities.
Funds for Northwest Fiberworx’s upcoming projects will come from the Vermont Community Broadband Board by way of Act 71, as well as the recently allocated $229 million in funds to Vermont from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Since the VCBB’s inception, it has given $114.41 million to Vermont CUDs in preconstruction and construction costs and $9.85 million in material purchases, according to a March 2023 report by state auditor Douglas R. Hoffer.
Northwest Fiberworx executive director Sean Kio said at his last calculation, the local CUD has allocated about $20 million to its upcoming network construction project. The CUD will be submitting a grant application soon to “bolster the coffer” on the path to securing materials and getting construction started.
Kio expressed excitement at Northwest Fiberworx’s milestone agreement with GWI VT in a statement released last Tuesday.
“We are excited to have achieved this milestone for our CUD,” he said. “The staff and the board worked tirelessly to ensure we selected a partner aligned with our mission and values. GWI understands what is important to us and the communities we represent. We look forward to forging a long relationship as we collaboratively work to build a network and provide universal and affordable service.”
GWI already has a foothold in Vermont fiber; the benefit corporation has also assisted local companies ECFiber and DVFiber with operations on their respective projects.
Kio told the Messenger that with GWI VT’s history in Vermont fiber and the two parties sharing a passion for equitable Internet access in Northwestern Vermont, GWI VT was the right choice for the job.
“We’re doing this for stakeholders and not for shareholders, and we really feel that’s the best course. We stuck to our mission and values, and GWI understood that and that’s what really made them stand out,” Kio said.
Under the agreement between the two organizations, Northwest Fiberworx will construct, own, maintain and operate the “open access” fiber optic network, while GWI VT will license the network. GWI VT will also oversee the design, installation and operation of the network for Northwest Fiberworx.
Though construction on the fiber optic network was originally set to begin in spring 2023, the company’s negotiations with Google Fiber fell through after nearly six months of discussion in 2022.
Kio said even after the very public Google Fiber deal fell through, Northwest Fiberworx pushed on to find another partner.
“We felt really strongly that we could be successful and entice a provider to come in and be a strong partner,” Kio said.
With over 350 miles of fiber now ready to go, Northwest Fiberworx has enough fiber for phase one of its construction plan. The CUD is currently working on gathering other materials for phase one of the project.
With negotiations with GWI VT having taken longer than previously expected, Kio said the CUD’s next step is hiring a construction firm. Currently in contact with several potential firms, Northwest Fiberworx is expecting to announce their choice in the next 90 days to take the next steps toward construction of the fiber optic network.
