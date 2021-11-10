ST. ALBANS CITY — A low supply of turkeys could force some community members to go without the typical Thanksgiving dinner.
NorthWest Family Foods coordinator Toni Auriemma said the food shelf has seen the number of turkey donations decrease this year, and she’s looking to the community to reverse the trend as the holiday season approaches.
“I see how the shelves are getting very bare,” she told the Messenger. “We haven’t been able to procure as many turkeys, and we’re getting short on time.”
In a normal year, she’d see turkey donations begin to ramp up when November hits, but she hasn’t seen the phenomenon play out the same way this year. Auriemma said she expects the inflating cost of turkeys to be a reason behind the low donation rates.
The USDA’s Turkey Market News Report, released last Friday, estimates that turkey prices increased 22% in the last year. Auriemma said she’s seen some stores advertise turkey prices that are three times the cost what the food shelf could get them for last year.
Low supplies have also reduced the overflow from other food banks that the typical food shelf like NorthWest Family Foods can use to obtain cheap food.
With grocery store prices continuing to climb, Auiremma said she’s also expecting even more households to seek turkeys from the food shelf. She’s already been receiving plenty of calls from households looking to request a bird before the food shelf starts handing them out on the Monday before Thanksgiving.
To meet the demand, she said donators should plan to grab at least two birds to donate.
Food shelf visits tracked over the last few months have shown that households are also beginning to use the nonprofit at pre-pandemic levels, which usually rises as Thanksgiving gets closer. In the ten-day period before Thanksgiving in 2020, the food shelf served 350 households.
“It’ll be hard to say that we don’t have any turkeys,” she said. “Slowly, but surely, I think we could receive enough as long as the word is out.”
14th Star Brewing Co. helped reduce some demand for food donations Wednesday afternoon. Visitors to the brewery could trade five food items for a four-pack of drinks, and the bar room’s stage was covered with food items by 2 p.m.
In a normal year, the brewery collects about 2,000 pounds of food during the annual food drive.
Wednesday’s donated food, however, is mostly dry and canned goods. Auriemma said she’ll need a little more help from the community to bring in the main course — the turkey — by Thanksgiving.
