The Northwest Communications Union District has received a $33,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture that they plan to use for hiring, but hiring new staff has been difficult.
Applying for the grant
The NCUD applied for the USDA Rural Development Grant at the beginning of this year when the District was still very new. The organization is just one year old.
In 2020 Sean Kio, NCUD chair and Enosburg director of economic development, decided to create the union in an effort to bring fiber infrastructure to areas in the region where it currently doesn’t exist.
While in its infancy, the NCUD had suspected that money might be coming from the state in the form of new bills, but they were still not sure which is why they applied for the grant, Kio said.
Now armed with funds from bills H.315 and H.360, the NCUD is in a great position to start growing with more money awarded from the grant, Kio said.
H360, signed into effect in May 2021, allocated for $150 million dollars to the state’s communications union districts, making them the center piece for extending internet access to areas that need it.
Struggles with hiring throughout the industry
The NCUD currently is hiring three new positions, one of them being a Broadband Administrator to run the day-to-day operations of the organization.
“Basically doing what I do now, but paid,” Kio said. “It's a lot, I mean, this has really become a full time job. So we're seeking that person to come in to handle the correspondence with all the contractors, vendors and people we work with.”
But hiring has been decidedly difficult with multiple CUD’s in the state looking to hire someone for the same position.
Kio said though that hiring anyone for any position is a struggle in the industry.
“We knew that from top to bottom, from being a fiber technician or an installer all the way up to utilities and telecom executives, the pool is limited,” Kio said.
Within the money the NCUD received from H360 there are some funds allocated for workforce development, primarily technicians and engineers.
Kio has been in very preliminary talks with State Representative Randy Brock about the issue of a worker shortage in the field.
“About bringing broadband to Vermont, it's not just a case of bringing the fiber in, it's having the workforce necessary to install it,” Brock said in a July 27 interview. “And there are workforce shortages in occupations all over Vermont, including this one.”
Thinking long term, both Brock and Kio said they’ve been thinking about providing educational opportunities at Vermont Technical Colleges and Vermont technical high schools to train young people for jobs like fiber technicians.
With the money received from H360, Kio said there are some funds to start developing these programs.
“It's going to be a much needed position here very soon in the next probably two, three years,” Kio said. “But it's also a well paying job with great benefits.”
Kio said the struggle for hiring their new executive position was expected.
“We knew that it was going to be a struggle, but we're still hoping that we're gonna find that right person,” he said.
Kio said that once the person is hired, Kio will fill the traditional Chairman of the Board position.
