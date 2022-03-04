ST. ALBANS — After shredding on his red-and-black-striped bass guitar, Nate Killinger took a moment to look up.
“I’m on TV,” he said with a smirk.
Killinger had just spent the last 15 minutes transferring band equipment – instruments, speakers and plenty of wires – into the Northwest Access Television studio, and he and his band, Plan 9, were getting their first look at how they’d be seen on camera.
“Hey, it looks pretty good up there,” guitarist Robin Ackel added.
It was Thursday night and another taping of “Open Mike Variety,” a show that after five months of gaining traction is just one example of what Northwest Access Television can do.
The small nonprofit produces hundreds of hours of programming each week. Volunteer videographers with the station can be seen at governmental meetings throughout Franklin County and on the sidelines of local high school sports games.
But what has pushed the station to some of its best moments is local drive, NWA-TV executive director Paul Snyder said, and the station is always looking for creative programming ideas.
Public access for the public
The thing about “public access” is that anyone in the public can be a part of it. If a community member pitches a project to the channel and a show’s originator wants to get it done, NWA-TV is legally obligated to help them out.
“That’s the beauty of what we provide here,” Snyder said. “It’s a stage for anyone to talk about or do anything that interests them. If you are any bit creative, or have something that you’re passionate about, this is a great place to make that an outlet for yourself.”
Local interest, however, isn’t always there. The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t helped in that regard, and enthusiasm for the outlet tends to fluctuate month-to month, Snyder said.
To get people to pay attention, Snyder said he spends a lot of time on the education side of his job – letting people know what’s available and connecting them to resources. As he’ll tell you on video, participating in just one class with NWA-TV can allow up-and-coming directors to access thousands of dollars of recording equipment and Northwest Access’ professional studio.
But Snyder said the studio is underutilized.
Part of that, he said, is due to public access’ cultural reputation. Plenty of primetime comedians – such as Mike Myers in his Wayne’s World garb – have used the public access format to film bizarre bits that grab attention, and it’s leaked into what the format has become over the years.
Today, “weird but entertaining” is just part of the package of community programming, Snyder said.
NWA-TV has adopted the idea and uses such humor in spades.
A recent example is the hot-dog woman scene cleverly inserted into a 2020 episode of “Recapping the Arts.” During the show, Katie Foster, a part-time employee with the channel, dressed up like a hotdog and then painted a picture using mustard and ketchup.
Her brushes? Hot dogs, of course.
As hosts highlighted art news in the community, Foster is stuck between the two, and the hosts never acknowledge her existence. On the following episode, they acted like it never happened in the first place.
NWA-TV’s four employees have labeled the episode “public access gold.”
The team won 1st place in the Arts and Theatre category at the 2021 Nor’Easter Video Festival – a New England public access contest – for the unique episode. Snyder said he had a feeling when they were announced as a finalist.
“This wasn’t going to be second place. Like this is either the greatest thing the judges have ever seen, or it’s like, oh I got to give them something,” he said.
At the same time, public access doesn’t have to be weird to succeed. Snyder highlighted the station’s Franklin County sports coverage as an example of what the station can do with the right equipment and people.
“We caught lightning in a bottle very, very quickly,” Snyder said. “If I were able to watch my old [high school] football games or baseball games on TV – like, I'm just gonna just turn on the TV and watch me?! So to have that opportunity for a student, that’s how it started.”
NWA is the one of few public access channels that cover such games, and Snyder said he gets calls from other public access stations looking to find similar successes. By his count, the station covered 70 games just this past winter.
Enthusiasm and interest
Enthusiasm drives most projects at NWA-TV, Snyder said, and each employee tends to bring their interests to the channel. When talking about the station’s sports coverage, Snyder’s love of the game is apparent. Technology coordinator Alan Cunningham channels his love for horror movies into the local film festival, “Northwest Nightmares,” and program coordinator Roger Lindala has coordinated his variety show to highlight the arts.
Snyder said Lindala came up with the idea as a volunteer videographer with the station, and he eventually found the necessary people to do it after landing a job there.
“One day, he just pulled the trigger and said, ‘I have a volunteer for audio. I have a volunteer for the floor. I have three acts. We’re doing it,’” Snyder recalled.
During the Thursday taping, Lindala’s enthusiasm for the work was on full display. Throughout the night, he made his rounds from the studio to the green room to the station’s work area to the studio booth and then back round again.
Large trays of rice and cashew chicken made by Lindala had been laid out for the performers in the green room, who sat and watched the studio’s output from a local monitor. Between recordings, they talked about their crafts with the fellow acts – picking up on their observations about each performance as well as voicing their inspirations for their work.
“The enthusiasm and the energy of the participants – that’s the most satisfying part of it,” Lindala said.
John Notaro is one such performer. On four of the five episodes, he can be seen drumming for a few bands or taking up the guitar himself to sing a few of his original tunes. He keeps coming back for what NWA can do for local musicians, he said.
To get good audio for the show, Lindala roped in volunteer Andrew Maquera, a Grammy-nominated recording engineer. Professional photographer Wayne Tarr also takes shots of the act throughout the night to offer free solid stills.
An added bonus: “It’s not a bar,” Notaro said.
Such productions are usually what keep people coming back to public access, Snyder said.
It doesn’t hurt that whenever someone walks through the front door, Snyder said the station has the tradition of playing “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang followed by an announcement that “So-and-so is here!”
If they can keep it going, Snyder expects more people and more people will see what can be done.
“This version of media isn't dying just yet. I mean, people are still interested in the basics of video production,” Snyder said. “Not everyone's out there just to be a YouTube star.”
