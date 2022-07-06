ST. ALBANS — Northwest Access TV has one of the best promos in the country, according to the Alliance for Community Media Foundation.
This past week, the St. Albans-based community access television station was nationally recognized by the ACMF for its home-shopping network parody “Paul in the Studio”, which is used to promote the station’s services.
“This is a huge accomplishment for our staff, organization and Franklin County. To receive national recognition goes to show the work we all put in means something,” NWA-TV executive director Paul Snyder said. “This program was judged by our peers all across the nation and they all thought ours deserved to earn a top spot.”
The eight-minute long video clip features all the sequences typically seen on home-shopping channels. Snyder acts as the main sales host highlighting each product, and close-up shots of camera equipment ready for checkout fill out the rest of the promotional video.
Of course, there’s also plenty of the typical NWA-TV humor featured throughout. At one point, NWA-TV’s programming coordinator Roger Lindala plays the part of a nervous caller, who rings into the home-shopping parody to ask: “What color is [the green screen]?”
“You know, that’s a great question. We get that a lot. It’s…it’s green. It’s a green screen,” Snyder replied.
The same dry irreverent humor works well with the promo’s message. As Snyder points out in the clip, Instead of spending hundreds of dollars to produce a video, the only thing needed to borrow the station’s cameras for personal use is a one-time payment of an hour’s time to take the classes necessary to know how to use them.
“We have six [cameras] in stock right now for you to use, ready to go,” Snyder said in the promo. “NWA-TV’s price? Quite a bit. $3,500. … Your featured price? 0$, and one easy payment of a free class with one of our staff members.”
National recognition
To receive the award in person, Snyder, Lindala and technology coordinator Alan Cunningham traveled to Chicago this past week to participate in the ACMF’s award ceremony.
Snyder said he initially thought that the award categories would be broken down by the budgets of each station. Instead, the hundreds of submissions went into a single pot, and NWA-TV was able to win the About Access & Empowerment (Access Center Professional) category award despite competing against other stations twice NWA-TV’s size.
Knowing that NWA-TV could compete on the national level against the largest public access stations in the country put the team on “cloud nine” Snyder said.
“It was an incredible networking opportunity to meet people all over the US who are doing the same things you’re doing in a little county in Vermont,” Snyder said.
Nearly one thousand other community access television stations competed in the Hometown Media Awards.
“The Hometown Media Awards celebrate both the excellence of work and the diversity of media that appears on community channels being produced around the country,” Mike Wassenaar, president & CEO of ACM, said in a press release. “The ACM Foundation is proud of their achievement and of how they represent their communities in their work.”
According to the NWA-TV release, the awards are presented to the most creative programs on the merits of being able to address community needs, develop diverse community involvement, challenge conventional television formats and encourage viewers to experience television in a different way,
As for how Snyder came up with the idea for the program, he said it was one of those late night thoughts he ended up writing down. After pitching the idea to his staff the following morning, he quickly wrote up the script and got it shot within a week.
While he initially came up with the idea, Snyder gave credit to his staff, however, for their enthusiasm in pushing the idea along and getting the final promo ready to go.
“I would like to thank Roger [Lindala], Alan [Cunningham] and Katie [Foster] for humoring me and going along with the idea and all their hard work. This doesn't get done without them.” Snyder said.
“We’re just so proud to have national recognition. That doesn’t happen very often,” he added.
The video promo can be seen in full online at https://www.facebook.com/nwatv/videos/paul-in-the-studio-nwa-tv-promo/
