FAIRFAX — Bellows Free Academy Fairfax is getting a new principal.
In a 3-0 vote Thursday night, the Fairfax School Board approved hiring high school social studies teacher Liz Noonan as principal, replacing John Tague who will be taking a position as interim superintendent for Franklin West Supervisory Union.
“It’s a huge leap and it’s a space I love very much,” Noonan told board members before the vote Thursday night.
The vote came on the heels of a community forum Tuesday night in which Noonan and fellow finalist Andy Johnson fielded community questions.
Noonan has a master’s degree in administration and supervision, a Master’s of Education in Art in Teaching, a bachelor’s degree in science and is currently pursuing a PhD in education.
In addition to her extensive educational repertoire, Noonan also brings a passion for healing the gap between high school and continuing education, certification and training, and is focusing her doctoral thesis on that process.
Noonan also teaches AP psychology and sociology through Community College of Vermont, and has also taught at tech centers in her 11 years of teaching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.