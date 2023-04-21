SWANTON — With less than a month left to wrap up this year’s legislative session, state lawmakers are preparing for the final flurry of bills to make it to the governor’s door.
But it’s the budget that’s causing some of the biggest headaches – at least for Franklin County’s delegation.
At Monday’s legislative breakfast hosted at Swanton Village’s municipal complex, the county’s local state legislators provided an overview of the latest session while taking questions from the audience.
And for the most part, the group didn’t approve of what’s happening in Montpelier.
“There’s a spending spree going on in Montpelier and you can say people want it, but it’s a spending spree,” Lynn Dickinson (R-St. Albans Town) said.
The biggest point of contention for local legislators is the proposed House budget. Set at over $8 billion, Republican state legislators labeled the sizable increase in state spending as too expensive for Vermonters, especially as some of Gov. Phil Scott’s initiatives for one-time use funds have been ignored for new programs.
Extra federal funds
At the heart of the issue is the large amount of federal funding that the state received through the American Rescue Plan Act, which added $1.25 billion to the state’s coffers.
In the latest budget, legislators have disagreed with the governor’s office on how exactly to use this year’s portion of those dollars, with most Republican legislators supporting Scott’s proposed budget instead of what the House leadership has finalized.
As for the specifics, one of the largest sticking points is the lack of funds set aside to match federal transportation grants expected in the next few years. Without the $150 million proposed by the governor, local Republican legislators argued the state will have a hard time accessing millions of future federal dollars as state revenues are expected to shrink by 9% by 2024.
The current House budget has no money appropriated for transportation grants at this time.
“We know that we’ve gotten accustomed to the large amounts of federal money that came in during the pandemic, but one thing that we have to recognize is that party is over. That money is going away,” State Sen. Randy Brock (R-Swanton) said.
Local legislators also had issues with new taxes and fees in the latest budget that pay for expanded childcare and paid family leave programs especially when the state already has historic revenue sources.
Franklin County’s singular Democratic legislator, Rep. Mike McCarthy (D-St. Albans City), largely defended the moves.
“There’s a philosophical division when it comes to paid family and medical leave insurance. I think all of us acknowledge that people need an affordable way to insure themselves against the loss of income,” he said. “The place where we disagree is that I support having a universal program.”
Scott’s paid leave program would be voluntary.
To fund the general assembly’s proposed program, this year’s budget sets aside $37 million with the need to add another $37 million each year through 2026. It’s paid by a .55 payroll tax on both employers and employees split 50/50.
“We’ve got money right now, we have a surplus. We have money we do not need to go and raise taxes at this point and the question is how many Vermonters are going to be able to afford it,” Dickinson said.
The House budget would also use $142 million to help fund the state’s new childcare program. Scott proposed a much smaller spend.
“[Gov. Phil Scott] was willing to invest over $50 million in childcare. That’s a place we agree on. It’s about how much do we want to invest,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy also contended that his colleague’s concerns over federal money have been overplayed when looking at the larger context of investment.
Legislative leaders have already designated a large portion of the American Rescue Plan Act dollars handed over to Vermont, but they’ll be spending it through 2026. If done well, McCarthy said those expected revenue shortfalls should be lower, thereby lessening the impact on state budgets in the future, he said.
And due to the spend, Vermonters should be able to find more childcare options.
“We’re making historic investments for Vermonters that are going to help with childcare, roads, housing, all the things we promised,” McCarthy said.
The rest of the Franklin County delegation didn’t buy the argument.
State Rep. Wayne Laroche (R-Franklin) said the state is throwing money at the problem instead of looking at the root problem that’s causing childcare costs to go up.
”The truth of the matter is that the regulations are a bigger problem than the money,” Laroche said.
Rep. Casey Toof (R-St. Albans Town) pointed out the state should have aimed for keeping living costs low, in the face of inflation.
“We have about $200 million in surplus funds that we were not expected to have this year. We’ve never seen this before as a state – this much money,” Toof said. “While we’re doing that, we’re raising two payroll taxes. We’re going to raise $22 million dollars in DMV fees, and we’re adding all of these new programs. If you look at what the governor proposed in January, the governor proposed to us a very responsible budget.”
The House budget still needs to be passed by the Vermont Senate before Scott has the chance to approve it. If Scott decides to veto the bill, the statehouse could still pass the proposed budget due to the Democratic supermajorities in both legislative bodies.
Questions from the audience on Monday also had legislators speaking on some subjects not exactly related to the budget. Here’s a recap of some highlights.
S. 100: The housing bill
Mayor Tim Smith commented that proposed zoning changes that allow duplexes to be made out of any single family residence – featured in the unpassed S.100 – would be detrimental to St. Albans City.
“In the last five to six years, we’ve had four squatters in one [duplex]… We had an individual arrested for child porn, and we have a drug house across the street from where we are, all duplexes, all owned by people outside of the area,” he said.
The city tasked planning director Chip Sawyer with letting legislators know how the proposed changes in S.100 would impact city zoning codes, but Smith said Sawyer’s comments have fallen on “deaf ears..
Smith also asked the legislators to reconsider the number of required parking lots for each unit in the bill.
“The parking spaces, I think that has been addressed,” Rep. Lisa Hango (R-Berkshire) said. “I think it’s 1.5 parking spaces for every unit now.”
The City of St. Albans currently requires two parking spaces for a single-family dwelling, which would change if S.100 is passed.
Universal meals
Substance abuse prevention counselor Mary Peckner thanked the legislators for their work in supporting the state’s free school lunch program, pointing out that it can be difficult to have enough funds on a social worker’s pay scale.
Later, local resident Linda Hall commented on the same subject, saying she supports affordable lunches but not free ones.
Laroche agreed with Hall, pointing out that he saw plenty of children from low-income families become successful when they grew up.
“So we had an obesity problem a few years back, and today, everybody’s hungry. So I’m at conflict a lot of times in the spending and policies that we have,” he said.
Lt. Gov. appearance
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman also attended the legislative breakfast as an audience member. Before he left, he spoke on some of the topics brought forward by the conversation, and he addressed some of the budgetary concerns related to new taxes and fees.
“When the economy’s good, it’s easy to say, well, let’s stop increasing those base either taxes or fees that pay for those ongoing expenses. And so we do the no new taxes thing and it sounds great. And so, I think it’s important to look at that and say, great, there were no increases in DMV fees for a long time … and then eventually, that chicken comes down to roost,” he said.
Meanwhile, Gov. Phil Scott has been vocally opposed to the House’s budget. He released a statement on the issue a day after the breakfast was held.
“Unfortunately, despite the efforts of my team and many legislators from these small towns, initiatives that would help communities and families are being sidelined and sacrificed in order to satisfy political agendas and appease special interest groups. This includes an unwillingness to modernize Act 250 so we can increase housing in rural communities; removing funding I’d proposed for much-needed community infrastructure like roads, bridges and stormwater; not considering tax relief for working families; and eliminating initiatives that would create jobs in the counties that need them most.
“I appreciate those legislators who are stepping up to advocate for policies that will help their constituents, like members of the tri-partisan Rural Caucus. But as the legislative session comes to an end, they – and I – need Vermonters’ help to make sure all voices are heard.”
