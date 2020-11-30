SHELDON – No injuries were reported after an accident Sunday evening saw a Swanton woman’s vehicle rollover on Route 105 near Woods Hill Road in Sheldon.
According to a Vermont State Police (VSP) report, the vehicle’s operator had swerved off road while trying to avoid hitting a deer. Her vehicle, according to VSP, had hit a large rock after leaving the roadway, causing the vehicle to rollover.
The vehicle’s operator, a woman from Swanton, was unharmed, according to VSP’s report.
Both the Sheldon Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Albans-based AmCare Ambulance Services responded Sunday evening alongside police.
