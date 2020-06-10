ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans City residents and users of the city’s water and wastewater utilities will not see an increase in fees in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
On Monday night, the city council approved fiscal year 2021 budgets for all three funds with no fee increases.
“The budgets are fairly bare bones,” Tom Leitz, the city’s director of administration told the board.
The water budget is up $85,000 to $2.6 million but those funds will come from unspent funds from a previous bond. Those funds come partially from an increase in usage. Although the rates users are charged haven’t changed, users are using more water, which the city estimates will result in an additional $38,400 in revenue next year, a 1.6 percent increase.
The city will also be borrowing for a new utility truck which will be used for water, wastewater and general public works projects. The cost of the truck is being divided equally between the water, wastewater and general funds. The city is borrowing $90,000 for the truck, and $30,000 of that shows up in the water and wastewater funds as both revenue and expense.
Finally, the city has roughly $22,000 remaining from a previous bond for water system infrastructure. The work is now complete and the remaining funds are being rolled into the water budget, which municipalities are allowed to do, Leitz explained.
The wastewater budget is $3.5 million, an increase of $32,000. However, $30,000 of that increase is for the new truck. One of the reasons the city was able to keep the budget flat was that the state has delayed repayment on some loans to municipalities. That delay allowed the city to shift $90,000 from debt repayment, explained Leitz.
For several years, the city has been placing $100,000 into reserves for both the water and wastewater funds. Those funds are used to cover emergencies such as broken pipes and changes in expenses caused by weather. For example, severe rainstorms increase the amount of wastewater going through the plant, resulting in an increase in chemical costs. During especially rainy years, storms can push the chemical expenditures over budget and the reserve may be used to cover those costs.
“In water and wastewater, when they need their reserves, they don’t need small amounts typically,” Leitz said.
In both budgets, the city allocated funds to cover the costs of online payments made by users. The city’s vendor charges a fee when a bill is paid online, and the users have been paying those fees.
Councilor Chad Spooner noted that the cost of covering those fees for people who pay online will be born by all of the users of the systems. The city has allocated $10,000 in both the water and wastewater budgets for those fees.
City manager Dominic Cloud said, “We were an anomaly amongst other businesses in the year 2020.” Most businesses do not pass those payment fees onto customers.
Mayor Tim Smith said he receives complaints about those fees.
Leitz said online payments are faster and easier to process, saving staff time.
The only other changes in the water and wastewater budgets was the reallocation of some staff time. “There’s always staff reallocations within water, wastewater and the general fund,” said Leitz. The net change in each fund was an increase in the salary line of $12,700.
The stormwater fund has a budget of $981,000, $170,000 of which comes from a stormwater fee charged by the city to all property owners. The rest of the budget comes from grants and loans being used on stormwater projects.
Because the Rugg and Stevens brooks are impaired, the city, town and the Vermont Agency of Transportation have all been issued permits by the state requiring them to take steps to reduce stormwater flows into the brooks. To help cover the costs of that work, the city created its stormwater fund in fiscal year 2019.
At the council meeting, Councilor Tim Hawkins asked if the city should begin setting aside reserve funds for future stormwater projects.
“Yes, in a non-COVID-19 world we would have,” Cloud replied. The city does need to create a funding stream for future capital projects. “Now is not the time for that,” he said.